Adrien Brody Defends 'Blonde' from Backlash: 'It Is Supposed to Be a Traumatic Experience'

Viewers and critics alike have panned Netflix's Blonde for how Marilyn Monroe is portrayed in the project

By
Published on September 30, 2022 12:38 PM
Adrien Brody attends the 2022 Vanity Fair
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Adrien Brody is defending his latest film, Netflix's Blonde, from backlash shared by viewers and critics alike for how Marilyn Monroe is portrayed in the project.

While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview conducted during the film's Venice Film Festival premiere and later published Thursday, the actor, 49, spoke about his newest release, describing the film as one that is "supposed to be a traumatic experience."

Noting how Blonde and the 2000 novel of the same name that it is based on are "both rife with themes of exploitation and trauma," Brody told the outlet, "Marilyn's life, unfortunately, was full of that."

"I think that since [the film is] told in this first-person perspective, it works somehow for the film to be a traumatic experience, because you're inside of her — her journey and her longings and her isolation — amidst all of this adulation," he added. "It's brave, and it takes a while to digest. And I think it's in conflict with what the public's perception of her life is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adrien Brody as The Playwright & Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe
Netflix

Detailing that he believes those themes are where Blonde "triumphs," Brody continued, "Whether it's an extreme depiction or not — it's honoring the extreme chasm between the public's perception of the fame and the glory of Hollywood's most famous, iconic actor, and the reality of that individual, the loneliness and emptiness and mental turmoil and abuse of that individual."

"And so, therefore, I find that those ... are all part of the storytelling, and I see where [director] Andrew [Dominik] is going with it," he said. "It's fearless filmmaking."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe & Adrien Brody as The Playwright
Netflix

The Oscar winner also praised Dominik, 54, in his conversation with the THR, stating, "I think Andrew is a beautifully brave director, and he's someone I've longed to work with for many years. And I love what he's done. I think it's a remarkable achievement, and he's done it hand-in-hand with Joyce Carol Oates' work, honoring the novel with this amazing adaptation that she endorses."

Later expressing praise for star Ana de Armas, who plays Monroe, Brody — who stars as Monroe's third husband, Arthur Miller — added: "Ana's work here is just brilliant."

RELATED VIDEO: Marilyn Monroe Birthday Dress Designer Bob Mackie Calls Kim Kardashian Rewear a 'Big Mistake'

Blonde hit Netflix Sept. 28 and tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.

Many critics panned the controversial NC-17 rated film, including The Washington Post's Ann Hornaday, who called the film a "breathtakingly misguided adaptation" of the 2000 novel, while Manohla Dargis of The New York Times said that Dominik's version of Monroe in the film is "is almost nothing more than a victim."

In his negative review for The Los Angeles Times, critic Justin Chang wrote, "Because Dominik can't conceive of Monroe as anything but a victim, he can't even grant her the respect of seeing her as, at the very least, a participant in her success and her undoing. A smarter, tougher movie would have explored that participation and recognized it as its own kind of power — a power as undeniable as the allure of the movies themselves."

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
'Blonde' Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
'Blonde' — How Much of Netflix's Controversial Marilyn Monroe Movie Is True?
Ana de Armas - AnOther Magazine CR: Craig McDean
Ana de Armas Left Letter on Marilyn Monroe's Grave to Ask for 'Permission' Before 'Blonde'
Ana de Armas - AnOther Magazine CR: Craig McDean
Ana de Armas Says She Watched Marilyn Monroe Films 'Hundreds of Times' for 'Blonde' Performance
Blonde. L to R: Adrien Brody as The Playwright & Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe
'Blonde' : Critics Praise Ana de Armas' 'Uncanny' Marilyn Monroe Performance in 'Lurid, Horror Movie'
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas Believes She Was Haunted by Marilyn Monroe on 'Blonde' Set: 'She Was with Me'
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Says She Didn't 'Imitate' Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde', Focused Instead on Her 'Feelings'
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Doesn't 'Understand' Why 'Blonde' Got NC-17 Rating When Other Films Are 'Way More Explicit'
ana de armas
Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe at 'Blonde' Premiere; Details Daily 3-Hour Transformation for Film
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends 'Great Casting' of Ana de Armas in 'Blonde' : 'We Can't Wait to See' It
Adrien Brody Ana De Armas
Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie 'Blonde' Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'
Ana de Armas arrives during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Ana de Armas Blows a Kiss as She Arrives in Style at the Venice International Film Festival
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Breaks Down as Marilyn Monroe in First Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Blonde'
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Everything to Know About Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Movie Blonde Starring Ana de Armas
Brad Pitt, Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Brad Pitt Applauds Ana de Armas' 'Phenomenal' 'Blonde' Performance as Marilyn Monroe
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe in First Teaser Trailer for 'Daring, Unapologetic' Movie 'Blonde'