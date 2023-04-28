Adrien Brody Recalls Being Shocked by Hilarious Question His Girlfriend's Son Asked Him (Exclusive)

Adrien Brody admits he didn't quite know what to say when posed a hilarious hypothetical.

The actor, 50, who dates fashion designer and actress Georgina Chapman, was asked when he last found himself at a loss for words.

"My girlfriend's 9-year-old son recently asked me — quite seriously: 'What would you rather eat? Ice cream that tastes like s--- or s--- that tastes like ice cream?'" he recalls in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brody, who stars in Apple TV+'s new movie Ghosted, talked with the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last time I felt like a kid: "My family reminds me that I still behave like a kid everyday. I find magic in the world. I get lost in my imagination when painting or making music or when I bang through the gears in a sports car."

Last superstition: "My grandparents left me with some great ones: Pull your ear if you sneeze while someone talks about death. Knock wood to not jinx anything. I knock wood on a daily basis; if there's no wood, I knock my head."

Last thing I took from a set: "I can't tell you that because they might ask for it back."

Last memorable fan encounter: "I was on a plane wearing a mask, sunglasses, baseball hat and hoodie for the entire flight. When we landed, a young man sitting behind me said, 'Man,I love your movies.' I couldn't for the life of me understand how he recognized me."

Ghosted is now streaming on Apple TV+.