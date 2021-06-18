Fans of the 2006 film have long called Adrian Grenier's character Nate — the boyfriend to Anne Hathaway's Andy — the real villain of the film, as opposed to Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly

Adrian Grenier on Being Called a Villain in The Devil Wears Prada: There's 'Truth in That Perspective'

Adrian Grenier totally gets why fans have a bone to pick with his Devil Wears Prada character.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly for a recent reunion interview alongside his fellow cast members, the 44-year-old actor opened up about viewers of the popular 2006 film calling his character Nate - the boyfriend to Anne Hathaway's Andy - "the villain" of the movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First noting that the fan discourse took him by surprise, Grenier said, "I didn't see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak."

"All those memes that came out were shocking to me," he continued. "It hadn't occurred to me until I started to really think about it ... in many ways he's very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn't extending himself to support Andy in her career."

Adrian Grenier, Anne Hathaway The Devil Wears Prada Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Noting a specific occurrence from the film when his character becomes upset after Andy misses his birthday party for a work event, Grenier said he has since "come to realize the truth" in what fans have been saying about his character for years.

"At the end of the day, it's just a birthday, right? It's not the end of the world. I might've been as immature as him at the time, so I personally couldn't see his shortcomings," he explained. "But after time to reflect and much deliberation, I've come to realize the truth in that perspective."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"[Andy] needed more out of the world than Nate, and she was achieving it," he continued of his realizations. "He couldn't support her like she needed to because he was a fragile, wounded boy. There's a selfishness and self-centeredness in that, and I think Andy needed to be held by a man who was an adult," he added. "On behalf of all the Nates out there: Come on! Step it up!"

RELATED VIDEO: Why Emily Blunt Doesn't Think a Devil Wears Prada Sequel Is a Good Idea

The Devil Wears Prada was released more than a decade ago and follows the story of a recent college graduate who lands a job at a top fashion magazine, where she finds herself becoming the assistant to chilly, high-powered editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

Alongside Grenier, Hathaway, 38, and Streep, 71, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Gisele Bündchen, among others.

Speaking with EW about Grenier's character, Hathaway said that she understands where Nate's frustrations came from and suggested that perhaps viewers aren't being "completely honest with themselves" when attacking him.