Jennifer Lawrence and Adele Surprise Fans by Crashing NYC Gay Bar and Playing Drinking Games

Girls’ night out!

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence hit the town on Friday, surprising fans at a gay bar in New York City.

Social media videos of the night’s festivities showed Lawrence, 28, and Adele, 30, partying with the crowd at Pieces Bar in Greenwich Village.

Lawrence wore a tan sleeveless turtleneck with her hair in a messy bun, while Adele opted for a black coat over a black t-shirt and leggings.

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence MEGA

In one video, the two take part in a drinking game in front of the crowd, as Lawrence yells to her friend, “How could you lose!”

Adele then said, “She’s f—ing engaged — you’re not even relevant to be here!”

“That has nothing to with my drinking abilities,” Lawrence — who got engaged to fiancé Cooke Maroney in February — screamed in response, to cheers from the crowd.

I’M AT PIECES AND ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE HERE LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/sQfzOcRJmh — Joe (@JoeMichaelII) March 23, 2019

Adele even got up on stage and introduced herself as “a stay-at-home mom.” (The “Hello” singer and Simon Konecki, 44, welcomed son Angelo, 6, in 2012.)

Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD. pic.twitter.com/xCeUTz4j4Y — Rich Brome (@rbrome) March 23, 2019

“Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other partygoers at Pieces couldn’t believe their luck. “Um Jennifer Lawrence and Adele are at Pieces right now,” one fan penned, while another said, “I just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele…. I am speechless.”

um jennifer lawrence and adele are at pieces right now sjjsjsjsjdks — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) March 23, 2019

I just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele…. I am speechless — Alex Craze (@Al_Craze) March 23, 2019

Lawrence and Adele have been pals ever since they met at the 2013 Oscars ceremony, according to a 2016 essay the actress penned for Time in honor of her friend. The duo has also been seen grabbing dinner and participating in the 2018 Women’s March together.

At the 2013 Oscars, Adele won the Best Original Song trophy for “Skyfall” and Lawrence took home Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook.

“We all see her success,” Lawrence wrote in the essay. “Her undeniable talent and beauty. But what you don’t see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son’s Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful.”