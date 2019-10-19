Adele Joins Kris Jenner and Other A-List Guests for Jennifer Lawrence's Rehearsal Dinner

Jennifer Lawrence‘s rehearsal dinner is just getting started!

The actress’ good friend Adele was spotted arriving at her rehearsal dinner at Rose Island in Newport, Rhode Island on Friday night.

Adele, 31, was photographed bundled up in a coat as she spoke on her cell phone before heading into the clambake prepared for 140 guests.

Lawrence’s other guests included Kris Jenner, with whom she has a well-established friendship. Other attendees rumored to join in include Bradley Cooper, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to tie the knot to Cooke Maroney on Saturday where the couple will say “I do” at the luxurious Belcourt at Newport on Saturday.

Image zoom Adele arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner Richard Harbus/MEGA

Before the day’s festivities began, Lawrence and Maroney, 34, flew to Rhode Island by private jet.

Lawrence and Maroney’s union comes eight months after a rep for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE that the pair got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating.

Image zoom Kris Jenner arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner. Backgrid

Since first being linked in June 2018, the Hunger Games star has kept a tight lip on her relationship with Maroney. However, this past June, the actress gushed about her soon-to-be husband, calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” Lawrence said while on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actress said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”