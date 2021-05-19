"I’m a little nervous but I did my very best and that's all I can do," Addison Rae told Variety of her experience filming He's All That, a modern, gender-swapped retelling of the 1999 teen classic

Addison Rae Says She Took Acting Classes '7 Days a Week' Before Filming She's All That Remake

Addison Rae did not take her upcoming lead role in He's All That lightly.

The 20-year-old TikTok personality stars in the upcoming remake of the 1999 teen classic She's All That, which will see her take on the role of Padgett, inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s role as Zack Siler in the original film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking with Variety on Sunday at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, Rae (née Addison Rae Easterling) said she was "a little nervous" about doing the project justice — but she was nothing if not prepared.

"I was taking [acting] classes probably seven days a week before the film started and [spending] like hours and hours a day doing script analysis," she said. "I definitely made sure to take it seriously."

"I'm a little nervous but I did my very best and that's all I can do," Rae added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Addison Rae He’s All That Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae in He's All That | Credit: Kevin Estrada

In He's All That, Rae will portray the female lead, Padgett, while Tanner Buchanan is set to take on the role of Cameron Kweller, inspired by Rachael Leigh Cook's Laney Boggs. (Cook, 41, will play Padgett's mother, though she will not be reprising her role of Laney.)

Buchanan, 22, previously told PEOPLE that working with Rae "is such a treat," adding of the social media influencer, "She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor."

The Cobra Kai star will play the boy who gets a makeover by Rae's Padgett. And while he couldn't reveal too much about the film, Buchanan did say he loved "that the gender roles are reversed."

"The girl is the one 'making over' the guy," he noted. "In reality, they're both making over each other into better people, like in She's All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is updated in a way that feels current ... cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae | Credit: Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Addison Rae Talks Self-Love, Preaching Positivity and Ignoring Hate Comments

While Rae and Buchanan have not commented on the nature of their current relationship, the two locked lips Sunday night while presenting onstage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.