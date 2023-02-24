Addison Rae to Star in New Horror Movie 'Thanksgiving' Opposite Patrick Dempsey: Reports

Addison Rae is planning to tackle the horror movie genre, according to new reports.

The TikTok star, 22 — who nabbed her first acting role in Netflix's remake of She's All That, titled He's All That, in 2021 — will star in a slasher movie for her sophomore film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rae will star in Eli Roth's horror movie Thanksgiving, which is based on a faux trailer he made for Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's double feature Grindhouse in 2007. Those films centered around a group of survivors fighting zombie-like creatures and an action thriller about a stuntman targeting victims with his killing machine car.

While details of her character are still unknown, sources told THR that the film will be centered around a murderer who comes to a small town in Massachusetts with the intent of "carving out" residents in the town to create a "Thanksgiving board."

Rae will star alongside Patrick Dempsey, who is playing an unknown role in the movie. According to THR, the film is seeking to cast up-and-coming actors for several other roles.

Thanksgiving is written by Jeff Rendel, will be directed by Roth and is set to produced by Spyglass Entertainment, per Deadline, with production beginning in March.

A representative for Rae did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Boosting off a successful TikTok career (with more than 88 million followers on the platform), Rae previously made her film debut with Netflix's He's All That. The immediate success of the film prompted the streaming giant to partner with Rae less than two weeks after the film was released to develop new films for her to produce and star in.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said in a press release following the announcement. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Rachael Leigh Cook (left) and Addison Rae (right). hesallthat/instagram

While Rae didn't have acting experience before being signed on to He's All That, she admitted to Variety at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles that she prepared for the role with several acting classes.

"I was taking [acting] classes probably seven days a week before the film started and [spending] like hours and hours a day doing script analysis," she said at the time. "I definitely made sure to take it seriously. I'm a little nervous but I did my very best and that's all I can do."