Addison Rae to Star in New Horror Movie 'Thanksgiving' Opposite Patrick Dempsey: Reports

The actress made her acting debut in the 2021 Netflix film He's All That

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 24, 2023 10:28 AM
Addison Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala; Patrick Dempsey arrives at the premiere of Disneys Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Addison Rae is planning to tackle the horror movie genre, according to new reports.

The TikTok star, 22 — who nabbed her first acting role in Netflix's remake of She's All That, titled He's All That, in 2021 — will star in a slasher movie for her sophomore film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rae will star in Eli Roth's horror movie Thanksgiving, which is based on a faux trailer he made for Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's double feature Grindhouse in 2007. Those films centered around a group of survivors fighting zombie-like creatures and an action thriller about a stuntman targeting victims with his killing machine car.

While details of her character are still unknown, sources told THR that the film will be centered around a murderer who comes to a small town in Massachusetts with the intent of "carving out" residents in the town to create a "Thanksgiving board."

Rae will star alongside Patrick Dempsey, who is playing an unknown role in the movie. According to THR, the film is seeking to cast up-and-coming actors for several other roles.

Thanksgiving is written by Jeff Rendel, will be directed by Roth and is set to produced by Spyglass Entertainment, per Deadline, with production beginning in March.

A representative for Rae did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Addison Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Boosting off a successful TikTok career (with more than 88 million followers on the platform), Rae previously made her film debut with Netflix's He's All That. The immediate success of the film prompted the streaming giant to partner with Rae less than two weeks after the film was released to develop new films for her to produce and star in.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said in a press release following the announcement. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Addison Rae
Rachael Leigh Cook (left) and Addison Rae (right). hesallthat/instagram

While Rae didn't have acting experience before being signed on to He's All That, she admitted to Variety at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles that she prepared for the role with several acting classes.

"I was taking [acting] classes probably seven days a week before the film started and [spending] like hours and hours a day doing script analysis," she said at the time. "I definitely made sure to take it seriously. I'm a little nervous but I did my very best and that's all I can do."

Related Articles
addison rae
Addison Rae Says She Took Acting Classes '7 Days a Week' Before Filming 'She's All That' Remake
I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER, Sarah Michelle Gellar, 1997,
Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Be in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: 'I Don't Have a Head!'
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Reunite in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: Reports
Blake Lively Posts Sultry Dark-Haired Selfie As It's Revealed She'll Star in It Starts with Us
Blake Lively Posts Sultry Dark-Haired Selfie as It's Revealed She'll Star in 'It Ends with Us'
Shane West Blake Lively
Shane West Supports Starring in 'It Ends with Us' with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting
Madonna Goes All Out for 'Haunting Fairytale Halloween' with David Banda and Twins
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner No Longer Moving Forward: Reports
Drew Barrymore Channels M3GAN as She Recreates Movie Doll's Viral Dance: 'M3GAN Has Taken Over'
Drew Barrymore Channels M3GAN as She Recreates Movie Doll's Viral Dance: 'M3GAN Has Taken Over'
Quentin Tarantino and Adam Sandler
Quentin Tarantino Says He Wrote 'Awesome' 'Inglourious Basterds' Role for Adam Sandler
Rooney Mara Didn't Want to 'Act Anymore' After 'Not a Good Experience' Filming Nightmare on Elm Street
Rooney Mara Says She Became More Selective About Roles After 'Elm Street' Reboot: 'Not a Good Experience'
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Was First Movie to Make Her Feel Like a 'Good Actor'
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer
'Grease 2' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink attend the Launch of the Official Competition and "The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 7, 2018 in Cannes, France
Who Is Patrick Dempsey's Wife? All About Jillian Dempsey
Grammy Awards Arrivals
Addison Rae and Omer Fedi's Relationship Timeline
Julia Reichert attends the Women's Panel during the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Loberto Theatre on January 25, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California.
Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker Julia Reichert Dead at 76
Anjelica Huston, Ana de Armas
Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina': 'Hollywood Royalty'