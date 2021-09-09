Addison Rae says she looks forward to "continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress" as Netflix partners with the TikTok star to develop more projects

Addison Rae Signs Deal with Netflix After He's All That Success: 'Beyond My Wildest Dreams'

She really is all that!

Addison Rae, the 20-year-old TikTok superstar, signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix, meaning the streaming giant is partnering with Rae to develop new films specifically for her to star in. She will also executive produce the projects.

The partnership comes after the success of Rae's acting debut in Netlfix's rom-com remake, He's All That, which premiered less than two weeks ago.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said in a press release. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Naketha Mattocks, director of family film at Netflix, said, "Addison Rae's charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He's All That and her already passionate fan base. We're thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress."

He's All That Rachael Leigh Cook and Addison Rae in He's All That | Credit: KEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX

Last month, Rae told Variety of finding out she was cast in He's All That, "When I got the role, I was crying in the car hysterically and really just excited to show the world more of what I love to do and continue chasing the dreams that I've had since I was a little girl."

"It's definitely gonna be hard to prove to people how passionate and how much love I have for acting," she added at the time. "There's a lot of weight that comes on with that, but it's something that I'm willing to take on and show people that this is truly who I am and what I love to do."

Celebrating the release of the movie last month, Rae wrote on Instagram that being in the film was "completely surreal."

"This cast & crew will ALWAYS have such a special place in my heart. I love y'all so much. I will never get over this," she said. "Thank y'all for believing in me and making this happen!!! All my wildest dreams are coming true!! AHHHHH. Okay now I'm gonna keep watching the movie (you should too)."