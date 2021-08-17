Addison Rae's dream came true when she was cast as the lead in He's All That

Addison Rae Says She Cried 'Hysterically' After Landing He's All That Role

Addison Rae Easterling had the call of a lifetime when she landed the lead role in the upcoming He's All That remake.

"When I got the role, I was crying in the car hysterically and really just excited to show the world more of what I love to do and continue chasing the dreams that I've had since I was a little girl," Easterling told Variety in a new interview.

The 20-year-old TikTok star is dipping her toes into the acting world for the first time in the gender-flipped remake of 1999's She's All That, also starring Rachael Leigh Cook. The budding actress said she hopes audiences give her a chance to prove how much this new endeavor matters to her.

"It's definitely gonna be hard to prove to people how passionate and how much love I have for acting," she said. "There's a lot of weight that comes on with that, but it's something that I'm willing to take on and show people that this is truly who I am and what I love to do."

He's All That Addison Rae Easterling in He's All That | Credit: Netflix

Easterling's acting skills were first revealed when the trailer for the movie dropped earlier this month.

The trailer introduces new characters Padgett Sawyer (Easterling), a popular high school girl and social media influencer who accepts a bet to transform the school's outcast Cameron (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king after she has a meltdown on social media when she discovered her boyfriend cheated on her.

Fans of the original teen film can also see a familiar face in the new movie with star Rachael Leigh Cook, portraying Padgett's mom, Anna Sawyer. Cook, 41, previously played Laney Boggs, the school outcast in the first film who receives a makeover from the school's resident cool guy Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

"Breakups are hard. It will get better," Anna tells Padget, who responds, "I was humiliated!"