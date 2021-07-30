Kourtney Kardashian will play Jessica Miles Torres in the Addison Rae-fronted He's All That, the upcoming gender-swapped remake of 1999's She's All That

Addison Rae Says Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Super Excited' and 'Nervous' for He's All That Role

Addison Rae couldn't be more stoked to have pal Kourtney Kardashian starring alongside her in He's All That.

Chatting with PEOPLE surrounding the upcoming release of her gender-swapped She's All That remake, the 20-year-old TikTok sensation raved about her and Kardashian's mix of exhilaration and hesitancy about their roles in the film.

"I am very very excited about it; she's super excited about it," Rae said of herself and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42.

According to the social media star, she and Kardashian "talked about" the movie "recently [and] she was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so nervous,' and I was like, 'Girl, me too!' "

In He's All That, Rae will portray the female lead, Padgett — inspired by She's All That's Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) — while Tanner Buchanan takes on the role of Cameron, inspired by Rachael Leigh Cook's Laney Boggs.

Kardashian, meanwhile, shared a photo of herself in December reclining on a bed while reading a script, captioning it, "Studying @hesallthatmovie."

Rae, who was born Addison Easterling, commented on the snap, "Worrkkkkkkk❤️."

The movie's Instagram account re-shared the photo on its stories, revealing the character Kardashian, 42, would be portraying: "Introducing Jessica Miles Torres #HesAllThat."

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Chatting with PEOPLE in May, Cook — who will appear in He's All That not as Laney, but as Padgett's mother — called Rae a "lovely human being."

The Josie and the Pussycats star, 41, also said what "surprised [her] the most" about the star and her fellow young cast members — including Buchanan, 22, who will play the boy Padgett "makes over," modeled after Laney — "is that they were not on their phones all the time."

"I thought these were a bunch of TikTok stars and they were all going to be like, 'Hi, nice to meet you, whatever,' and they were not like that at all," Cook told PEOPLE. "They all seemed really happy to engage with each other and just be really in the experience."