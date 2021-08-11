The Netflix film, streaming on Aug. 27, stars Addison Rae and features a cameo from Kourtney Kardashian

Addison Rae Talks Kourtney Kardashian's Cameo in He's All That: 'We Got Very Fortunate'

The TikTok star-turned-actress — who makes her big-screen debut in the upcoming Netflix film — opened up to Access on Tuesday about Kardashian's cameo in the project.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked how Kardashian, 40, landed the small role in the movie, Rae, 20, told the outlet, "I thought it'd be so incredible."

"She's an amazing friend of mine, amazing mentor and person," said Rae, who also goes by Addison Rae Easterling. "We got very fortunate that it ended up working out and I'm very thankful for her."

When asked how the two get along, Rae said she and Kardashian "are really similar" in temperament and interests.

"I think both of us are very honest people and we like a lot of the same things," explained Rae. "It started off with both of us just loving to workout. We were doing that together a lot."

"She's just a very real person and honest," Rae added. "She's been so helpful to me in every way. She's such a good person to lean on."

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae shopping in New York Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10, 2020 | Credit: AbacaPress/Splash News Online

The first trailer for He's All That debuted earlier in August.

A reimagining of the beloved 1999 teen rom-com She's All That — itself a modern adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's stage play Pygmalion — the new movie, just like its predecessor, follows a popular high school student who accepts a bet to transform the school's outcast into class royalty by prom night.

In the original film, it was Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) turning teen artist Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook) into Prom Queen.

This time, teen queen and social media influencer Padgett Sawyer (Rae) is working her magic on outcast Cameron (Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan).

Cook will be back in the film, as will another of the movie's original stars, Matthew Lillard. Both will be playing new roles.

Back in May, Cook told PEOPLE that there was a role in the film for Prinze too, but "it ended up not being a good fit for him."

"He and the creative team are behind it are totally cool," Cook said. "I think his part was a little bit up in the air. .... He said, 'It's not going to work out for me, but I totally obviously support you doing whatever you want with this. Go run with it — I'll support this movie all the way and everyone involved.' "

Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. in She's All That (1999) | Credit: Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Kardashian, in July, Rae raved about her in an interview with PEOPLE, saying, "I am very, very excited about it; she's super excited about it."