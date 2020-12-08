Addison Rae tells PEOPLE all about starring in a reimagining of Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 1999 hit film She's All That

TikTok Sensation Addison Rae Makes Her Big Screen Debut in He’s All That : First Look!

Addison Rae's movie debut is closer than ever!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at her upcoming film, He's All That, which sees the 20-year-old TikTok star act in the revamp of the iconic 1999 film She's All That. The new movie will reimagine the original '90s rom-com from a teenage girl's perspective inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s role as Zack Siler in the teen classic.

Rae tells PEOPLE she fell in love with the original after her mother introduced her to it and that she quickly got the acting bug.

"When I was younger, I was constantly in acting or dance classes and always loved drama class in school," she says. "One of the craziest parts of this year has been the ability to pursue so many of my passions – capping it off with starring in my first movie!"

As for who her acting inspirations are, the TikTok star says she would "love to have a career like Natalie Portman."

"I think she’s done so many amazing things that are so different," says Rae. "And while making all these bold choices, still serving as the face of incredible brands, fighting for causes she cares about and starting a family. I can only dream to have the type of career she’s had."

Rae, who has more than 70 million TikTok followers, will portray the female lead, Padget, inspired by the character of Zack.

Also starring in the film is 21-year-old actor Tanner Buchanan, who tells PEOPLE working with the social media influencer "is such a treat."

"She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor," says Buchanan.

Buchanan will play the boy who gets a makeover by Rae's character. While the actor couldn't reveal too much about the film, he did say he loved "that the gender roles are reversed."

"That the girl is the one ‘making over’ the guy," he says. "In reality, they’re both making over each other into better people, like in She’s All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current…cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"

Rae confirmed the news of her casting in September, sharing the news on Instagram writing, "AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!!"

"I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT," she wrote. "I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️"

The original film centered on a popular high school jock who accepts a bet in transforming his school's nerdy outcast into a prom queen after being dumped by his girlfriend.

In a more modern twist, Rae's character is as a social media influencer who decides to turn her school's biggest nerd into a prom king after being dumped by her boyfriend.