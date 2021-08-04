He’s All That is a reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That and stars Addison Rae Easterling, Rachel Leigh Cook, Tanner Buchanan, Kourtney Kardashian and Matthew Lillard

Addison Rae and Rachael Leigh Cook Star in the First Trailer for He's All That

The first trailer for Addison Rae Easterling's movie debut, He's All That, is finally here!

The TikTok star-turned actress, 20, appears in the trailer, which debuted online on Wednesday, in the reimagining of the 1999 classic She's All That.

The trailer introduces new characters Padgett Sawyer (Easterling), a popular high school girl and social media influencer who accepts a bet to transform the school's outcast Cameron (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king after she has a meltdown on social media when she discovered her boyfriend cheated on her.

Fans of the original teen film can also see a familiar face in the new movie with star Rachael Leigh Cook, portraying Padgett's mom, Anna Sawyer. Cook, 41, previously played Laney Boggs, the school outcast in the first film who receives a makeover from the school's resident cool guy Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

"Breakups are hard. It will get better," Anna tells Padget, who responds, "I was humiliated!"

Matthew Lillard, who had a role in the 1999 film, can also be seen in a quick moment in the trailer.

As Padget attempts to transform Cameron, she finds there's more to him than his anti-social personality suggests.

"He's definitely not what I expected," Padgett says of Cameron.

Also in the trailer is Easterling's friend and mentor Kourtney Kardashian, who makes a small cameo as Jessica Miles Torres.

"Who's the new guy?" Torres says. "A little scruffy but cute."

In July, Easterling raved about Kardashian in an interview with PEOPLE, saying, "I am very, very excited about it; she's super excited about it."

Chatting with PEOPLE in May, Cook called Easterling a "lovely human being."

The Josie and the Pussycats star also said what "surprised [her] the most" about the star and her fellow young cast members — including Buchanan, 22 — "makes over," modeled after Laney — "is that they were not on their phones all the time."

"I thought these were a bunch of TikTok stars and they were all going to be like, 'Hi, nice to meet you, whatever,' and they were not like that at all," Cook told PEOPLE. "They all seemed really happy to engage with each other and just be really in the experience."