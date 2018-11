Christopher Lloyd was always a big fan of the Uncle Fester. The Back to the Future actor told Buzzfeed in 2013, “Every time the magazine came in with Charles Addams’ cartoons, I’d open it up, hoping there’d be one with Uncle Fester. He just always appealed to me, his whole persona.”

Lloyd, at 6’1”, had to bend his knees to look shorter.

“It worked out well because it gave me kind of a funny walk,” Lloyd, 70, told Buzzfeed.

Even in his fifth decade as an actor, Lloyd has shown no signs of slowing down, recently appearing in the TV adaptation of 12 Monkeys.