The Addams Family 2 Debuts Teaser Trailer and Poster with Halloween 2021 Release Date

The Addams Family is back!

A new teaser trailer for the animated movie debuted on Thursday along with an all-new poster featuring the Addams brood and a release date of Oct. 8, 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the teaser, Wednesday can be seen unimpressively looking at the title card of the film, saying, “A sequel. How original.”

Fans of the films will see the return of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Snoop Dogg as the voices of the spooky family including all-new characters.

Bill Hader joins the cast as a character named Cyrus while Javon “Wanna” Walton will voice Pugsley, according to Entertainment Weekly. Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard voiced Pugsley in the 2019 film.

While details of the plot are unknown, the studio released a brief synopsis of the film obtained by EW that shows the film will focus more on the family dynamic within the family with new characters coming along for the ride.

The first animated movie in the franchise, The Addams Family, debuted in theaters in 2019 and grossed $203 million at the worldwide box office against a $24 million budget and became an unexpected hit for MGM Studios.

Image zoom MGM