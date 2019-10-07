Adam Sandler's Young Daughters Join Him to Sing Taylor Swift's 'Lover' at A-List Charity Event

Adam Sandler had two very special guests join him during a recent charity performance.

The comedian and singer played a 60 minute set at Sunday night’s Rock4EB! fundraiser in Malibu where he did his popular mixture of stand-up and songs. But the real special moment came 45 minutes in when he called up his daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 10, to join him for a song.

“We’re gonna sing a song! They’ve been so excited and nervous, but we’re gonna sing a song,” Sandler, 53, told the crowd as Sadie and Sunny made their way on stage. “They saw Taylor Swift last night, we were at Saturday Night Live. That was a big night, man. Taylor Swift — holy s—.”

RELATED: Adam Sandler Reacts to Surprise Oscar Buzz for Uncut Gems: ‘That Really Wasn’t the Goal’

“This is one of their favorite songs. We play this all the time, me and mommy and the two kids,” Sandler said before starting the song.

The proud dad then stood by while his daughters performed Swift’s latest single “Lover,” one of the two songs she performed on Saturday Night Live the night before.

There are many, many highlights I recorded from tonight’s #Rock4EB but this one is pretty special. @AdamSandler handling guitar duties while his daughters Sunny & Sadie sing @taylorswift13 “Lover” in front of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, etc. They’re major Swifties, and so good too pic.twitter.com/Z589j4tDBJ — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

The performance drew a standing ovation from the crowd. The delighted audience chuckled at the girl’s slightly altered lyrics at the beginning of the song when, instead of singing about Christmas lights, Sadie and Sunny replaced it with Hanukkah lights.

“Thank you for being so nice to them,” Sandler said to the crowd after the performance. “They were dying to be a part it. Girls, you did great! Sounded awesome — confident and cool. I love you, now get out of here.”

Among the attendees in the crowd were Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco, Rami Malek, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Elizabeth Olsen, David Spade, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Bill Maher, John McEnroe, Catherine O’Hara, Kim Basinger and others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The organization, launched in 1991, is the leading funder of research for the rare and life-threatening skin disease EB.