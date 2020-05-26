Adam Sandler's Award-Winning Uncut Gems Is Now on Netflix

Adam Sandler fans are getting another treat on Netflix.

Fresh off the announcement that a new Sandler movie will be produced by LeBron James, one of his most celebrated roles in Uncut Gems is now streaming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie, directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, is a fast-paced, anxiety-fueled tale of a jeweler and gambler whose life quickly falls apart as he places all he has left on the sale of a rare gem.

Sandler, 53, picked up the best male lead 2020 Independent Spirit Award earlier this year for Uncut Gems after being snubbed in the Oscars category.

Sandler’s dramatic turn in the hectic Safdie brothers film brought him critical acclaim. To win the Spirit Award, the actor beat out Robert Pattinson for The Lighthouse, Chris Galust for Give Me Liberty, Kelvin Harrison Jr. for Luce and Matthias Schoenaerts for The Mustang.

“I’d like to give a shout-out to my fellow nominees who will henceforth be known as the guys who f—ing lost to Adam Sandler,” he joked during his acceptance speech.

WATCH: Adam Sandler Got Adam Levine to Perform at His Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah: 'She Hugged Me So Much'

Sandler later added, “Tonight as I look around this room I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the ‘best personality’ awards of Hollywood. So, when all those feather-haired douchebag motherf—ers go to get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome good looks will fade in time… but our independent personalities will shine on forever.”

Shortly after the 2020 Academy Award nominations were announced in early January, the actor responded to being left out of the Best Actor category. Along with his reaction to the snub, Sandler gave a shout-out to his former onscreen mom, Kathy Bates.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama,” he wrote on Twitter, referencing his 1998 football comedy The Waterboy.

Image zoom Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty

Speaking with reporters after the movie’s release, Sandler said the praise for his performance was “nice and sweet,” but he really just wanted to participate in the directors’, brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, unique project.