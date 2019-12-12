Adam Sandler’s Wife Joins Him for Uncut Gems Premiere — and Wears a Special Nod to His Character

Adam Sandler had his wife Jackie Sandler by his side on Wednesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Uncut Gems.

The couple — who have been married since 2003, and share daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11, — were all smiles as they walked the red carpet together at The Dome at the ArcLight Hollywood, posing for photographers with their arms wrapped around one another. They even shared a sweet kiss.

For the event, Adam, 53, kept it casual in a dark polo shirt, brown joggers, navy shoes, and a Fila navy hoodie with diamond quilted stitching.

Jackie, 45, wore a fitted black long sleeve dress with a scoop neckline. She accessorized her look with tan heels and a blingy necklace with the name “Howard” on it — a reference to the character her husband plays in Uncut Gems.

The character is the most serious role the Saturday Night Live vet has played onscreen yet.

Known for his comedies including Billy Madison, 50 First Dates and his recent Netflix hit, Murder Mystery, Uncut Gems finds Adam as a New York City jeweler who takes gambling risks bigger than he might be able to handle.

In the process, he puts his family, career and own life on the line in a series of bets — some of which include working with NBA star Kevin Garnett and artist the Weeknd.

Both Garnett and the Weeknd were at the premiere on Wednesday night. Emily Ratajkowski, David Spade, and Elliott Gould were also in attendance.

The A24 thriller, which comes from the Safdie brothers — also behind dramas like Good Time and Heaven Knows What — premiered to strong reviews at the Telluride Film Festival in August.

It’s been earning Adam Oscar buzz ever since.

“I think that’s nice and sweet and I’m happy that people like the movie,” he told reporters in October of the reception to his performance. “I try not to jump into that thought process just because that really wasn’t the goal. My goal was these guys wrote a great movie and they’re incredible filmmakers and I just wanted to do as good of a job as I could for them.”

Addressing the challenge of trying something different, Adam said, “I actually kind of consciously thought about how not to do something that I know I’ve done before in the past.”

“When I do my comedies, I work hard at those, they mean a lot to me,” he added. “And when I did this movie, I put the same time in as I always do. I just thought of different things.”

Frozen’s Idina Menzel also stars, as well as Lakeith Stanfield, Judd Hirsch, and Julia Fox.

Uncut Gems hits theaters Friday.