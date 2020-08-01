"22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep," Adam Sandler wrote of his wife Jackie

Adam Sandler Shares Sweet Tribute to His Wife on Their 22nd Anniversary: 'My Forever Girl'

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie are celebrating 22 years together.

The Grown Ups actor, 53, shared a tribute on Instagram Friday, celebrating the anniversary of the pair meeting. “22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep,” Sandler wrote. “Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl.”

Alongside the sweet message, Sandler shared some throwback pictures of him and Jackie, 45, including one selection of shots from a photo booth featuring the couple kissing and making silly faces.

In the comments section of the post, several of Sandler’s former costars congratulated the pair.

“You are the greatest couple and I love you both so much. And your girls !!!!,” wrote Drew Barrymore, who played Sandler’s romantic interest in three movies, 1998’s Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates in 2004 and Blended in 2014.

Salma Hayek, who portrayed Sandler’s wife in Grown Ups, also commented on the post. “Congratulations 🍾 You are one lucky guy,” Hayek shared. “She is absolutely an extraordinary woman May that beautiful love ❤️ of yours go on forever ♾💓💓💓💓”

Image zoom Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in Wedding Singer Everett Collection

Image zoom Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek in Grown Ups Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

“Love you two. You do it right. Congrats, kids!!,” added Brooklyn Decker, who was Sandler’s romantic interest in Just Go With It.

The Sandlers wed in 2003 and share daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11. The comedian recently praised his wife for encouraging him to take his critically acclaimed role in Uncut Gems.