Adam Sandler Teams with LeBron James for His Next Netflix Movie Hustle

Adam Sandler is gearing up to shoot some hoops in his next Netflix movie.

The actor is set to star in Hustle as a basketball scout who is fired and on the road to prove himself. Wishing to show he's still got what it takes, he discovers a player abroad and tries to get him to the U.S. to play for the NBA.

Sandler will count on help from one of the all-time greatest players as LeBron James is involved as a producer. Director Jeremiah Zagar, known for 2018's We the Animals, will helm the film with a script by A Star Is Born co-writer Will Fetters and Taylor Materne.

The movie is part of Sandler's mega-successful partnership with Netflix. The streamer has released a number of Sandler films in recent years, and announced in January that it was teaming up with the actor for four more films.

Among the four will be an animated movie that Sandler will reportedly write, produce and star in.

In its announcement, Netflix said, “Our members love all things Sandler. They have spent a whopping two billion hours watching his films since 2015 — the year that The Ridiculous 6 premieres — proving there’s no such thing as too much Sandler.”

Netflix has already extended its deal with the comedian twice before: first in 2014, Sandler signed on to a four-movie deal with the first film released being The Ridiculous 6. The streaming service then extended the deal for four more films in 2017.

To date, Sandler’s “most popular” Netflix release was last year’s Murder Mystery, which also starred his friend Jennifer Aniston. Netflix states 83 million households watched the film in its first four weeks on its site.

Sandler’s next Netflix release will come later this year with the family film Hubie Halloween, which will also star Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Shaquille O’Neal, Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Noah Schnapp and Steve Buscemi.