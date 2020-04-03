Adam Sandler Thanks Health Care Workers, Jokes He's 'Sick of My Family' in New Coronavirus Song

Adam Sandler is putting his appreciation for health care workers during the pandemic into song.

On Thursday, the Uncut Gems actor, 53, spoke with Jimmy Fallon for an at-home edition of The Tonight Show, debuting a new tune about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Sandler, who created the humorous song with frequent collaborator Dan Bulla, sang while playing a guitar and social distancing at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the first two verses, the comedian recalls ways doctors and nurses impacted people’s lives before the pandemic, offering lollipops and “hitting your knee with a hammer” — all while they “wear Crocs and they tell you the truth.”

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess / If we get them the supplies that they need,” Sandler continues, before delivering the quarantining punchline: “And I hope they save us soon / ‘Cause I’m really, really sick of my family.”

The Saturday Night Live alum also sings “God bless” the doctors of some of the countries hit hardest by the respiratory virus, including Italy, Spain and China. Sandler — who shares two daughters with wife Jackie, Sunny Madeline, 11, and Sadie Madison, 13 — then jokes about temporarily homeschooling his kids.

“We gotta build some ventilators and make more masks / We gotta do it now, so let’s all come together,” he sings. “I’m teaching math to my kids / And that can’t be good for America.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Surprises Utah Nurse Who Contracted COVID-19: ‘You’re Just Phenomenal’

Image zoom Adam Sandler Noam Galai/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Sandler continued: “Stay home as much as you can, make sure to wash your hands / Let’s make this damn thing go away / We love you, doctors and nurses, you’re saving lives every day / Find a cure for this s—, ’cause I really, really miss hugging my mailman.”

“That was perfection,” said Fallon, 45, while clapping for the performance.

A number of stars and musicians have used their songs to inform and inspire fans during the ongoing health crisis.

In recent weeks, rock band The Knack swapped lyrics of their 1979 song “My Sharona” to instead shout “Bye, Corona!” and pop singer JoJo rewrote her 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out)” to promote social distancing.

RELATED VIDEO: How Your Favorite Celebrities Have Stepped up to Help Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: How Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton and More Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Earlier this month, Fallon showcased an original song of his own to spread the word of proper hand-washing techniques during the outbreak. In a home video shared on his Instagram, the late-night host strums a guitar in his bathroom as he sings in front of the mirror.

“Wash your hands / Wash your hands/ Don’t touch your face,” Fallon sings as the camera cuts to his two daughters — Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5 — scrubbing their hands in a sink. The two girls turn to the camera and smile before their dad goes back to singing.

“If you wash your hands and do not touch your face / Then the world will be a better place,” the comedian sings.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.