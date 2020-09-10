Adam Sandler Tries to Solve a Spooky Ghost Story in Trailer for Netflix's Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler is out to save Halloween from real monsters in the new trailer for Hubie Halloween

The first trailer for Hubie Halloween debuted on Thursday, two months before Halloween.

Sandler plays Hubie Dubois, who spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate it safely and playing by the rules.

“As a trained volunteer, I know what it’s like when the spooky fun gets out of hand,” Hubie tells a group of kids who are trick-or-treating.

When people begin disappearing around town, Hubie begins investigating while attempting to convince the town’s police (Kevin James and Kenan Thompson) that monsters are behind the disappearances.

“Salem needs me,” Hubie says.

When a group of kids ask, “What are you going to do, Mr. Dubois?” he replies, “What I do every October 31s.”

“Make sure every citizen is protected,” he adds. “No one in Salem is safe tonight.”

The film also stars Modern Family’s Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Ray Liotta, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Noah Schnapp, June Squib, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson and Shaquille O’Neal.