Adam Sandler Admits Negative 'Billy Madison' Reviews 'Stung': They Were 'So Harsh'

" 'Oh my god, what happened? They hate us,' " Adam Sandler recalled thinking after reading reviews for 1995's Billy Madison, one of his first films

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 03:36 PM
Adam Sandler Admits Negative Billy Madison Reviews 'Stung
Bridgette Wilson-Sampras and Adam Sandler in Billy Madison (1995). Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler was excited for critics to review Billy Madison — but after the film premiered, he remembers feeling a bit let down by their reaction.

"When Billy Madison came out, me and my friend who wrote it [Tim Herlihy], we were just like, 'Oh yeah, they're going to write about this in New York!' " said Sandler, now 56, during a recent conversation with Netflix surrounding his basketball drama Hustle, per Entertainment Weekly. "We grew up reading the papers, we were going to NYU."

But after he and Herlihy, 56, read the first review they saw, "We were like, 'Oh my god, what happened? They hate us,' " Sandler said.

Initially, the two thought it was just bad luck to see a negative critique first.

"But then 90% of the papers are going 'This is garbage,' " he said, admitting the negative feedback "stung," mostly due to the fact that "you know your grandmother's reading it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Adam Sandler Admits Negative Billy Madison Reviews 'Stung
Billy Madison (1995). Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

The film, released in 1995, follows Sandler's titular Billy, a spoiled slacker who agrees to return to school and repeat all 12 grades in exchange for becoming manager of his father's company over the slimy company executive vice president, Eric Gordon (Bradley Whitford).

Billy Madison currently holds a 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes but boasts a higher Audience Score of 79%. The comedy was moderately successful in theaters, raking in more than $25 million at the box office worldwide on a $10 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

Aside from Sandler and Whitford, 63, Billy Madison also starred Darren McGavin, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Larry Hankin, Chris Farley and Norm MacDonald.

"When I was 17 and I got into [the industry], I didn't think about critics," Sandler said in his conversation with Netflix, per EW. "I didn't even realize that stuff was coming. I just thought you made movies, people go see it."

He also said that he and Herlihy thought of the reviews, "Maybe we shouldn't read this stuff because it's so harsh."

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Sandler's Daughters Shine in Hubie Halloween but Want to "Do Their Own Thing One Day"

Sandler added that he and his writing partner "would still kinda hear about it" during the time they made their next few comedies that would — like Billy Madison — go on become cult classics, including Happy Gilmore (1996), The Waterboy (1998), The Wedding Singer (1998) and Big Daddy (1999).

"People would call us up [like], 'Can you believe they said this about you?' I'd be like, 'I didn't read it, man,' " said the actor and comedian.

But "everything has turned out excellent" for the Saturday Night Live alum, whose decades-spanning career has included comedy, heartstring-tugging roles and more.

"And it's okay, I get it," Sandler added. "Critics aren't going to connect with certain stuff and what they want to see. I understand that it's not clicking with them."

Related Articles
Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2018 in New York City
Adam Sandler's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan Billy Crystal
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Adam Sandler accepts the Performer Tribute award onstage during The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.
Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Roast Him in Acceptance Speech They Wrote for His Gotham Awards Win
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Admits He Was 'Selfish' in Past Relationships: 'I'm Calmer Than I Used to Be'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Billy Eichner speaks onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Billy Eichner Talks 'Fascinating and Absurd' Backlash Over His Comments on 'Bros' ' Poor Box Office
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Billy Eichner attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Billy Eichner Reacts to His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros' ' Poor Box Office: 'Just the World We Live in'
HALLOWEEN, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle in mask, 1978.
'Halloween' Star Jamie Lee Curtis, Director John Carpenter Celebrate Their 'Little Movie' Turning 44
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Is Recovering from Hip Surgery and Using a Cane for Mobility
Hubie Halloween, IT
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2022
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
'Blonde' — How Much of Netflix's Controversial Marilyn Monroe Movie Is True?
Billy Eichner of Bros photographed in the PEOPLE and EW 2022 Toronto International Film Festival studio on September 9, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario Canada.
Billy Eichner on How His Late Parents' Support Made Groundbreaking Gay Rom-Com 'Bros' Possible
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'
Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Adam Devine's Wife? All About Chloe Bridges
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' Relationship Timeline
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback