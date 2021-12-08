Adam Sandler Says His Wife and Pal Jennifer Aniston 'Have a Nice Time Tag-Teaming' On His Health

Adam Sandler said his wife Jackie and his longtime friend, Jennifer Aniston, both "tag-team" and look out for his health

Adam Sandler says his wife Jackie and longtime pal Jennifer Aniston often join forces when it comes to his health.

The actor, 55, shared kind words about Aniston, 52, in a Hollywood Reporter profile published on Wednesday where he revealed the actress and his wife of 18 years are often "tag-teaming" to help him live a healthier lifestyle.

"She's certainly not afraid to have me show up on a set, and in my trailer is a whole bunch of whatever shake I should be drinking and it's usually green," Sandler told THR. "And I actually drink it so I can look her in the eye."

"She and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being. Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from," he said.

And while Aniston is a good influence on his health, Sandler said the Friends star also gives him a boost in his social life.

"But Jen's also just funny as hell, and she makes you so happy. When we go to parties with her, there's no leaving the party," he said. "At 1 in the morning, I'll say to my wife, 'We're going to keep going, huh?'"

Aniston and Sandler have been friends for decades and previously worked together on Just Go With It and Netflix's Murder Mystery. The pair are collaborating again on Murder Mystery 2.

In 2019, Aniston shared how she met Sandler, telling Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the two had met when she dated a friend of Sandler's.

"I knew I was going to be friends with her," Sandler told E! News of their first meeting. "I didn't know I was going to be making movies with her. We both didn't know that, we were young and we didn't have jobs quite then."