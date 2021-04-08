The 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on April 22 at 10 p.m. ET on IFC and AMC+

Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger, Lulu Wang and More to Present at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The first group of presenters for the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards includes past winners and rising stars.

Adam Sandler, 54, is one of several presenters at the awards show this year. He won best male lead last year for his role as the gambling-addicted jeweler Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems.

Renée Zellweger will also return to the show to present. The 51-year-old actress won best female lead for playing Judy Garland in the biographical drama Judy. She'd later go on to win Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance.

The Farewell director and best feature film winner Lulu Wang, 38, will also present at the ceremony alongside Daveed Diggs, Julia Garner, Kathryn Hahn and Annie Murphy.

Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor will host and Judas and the Black Messiah director Shaka King will serve as Honorary Chair.

The awards show is also adding several new TV categories for the first time in its history: best new scripted series, best new non-scripted or documentary series, best male performance in a new scripted series, best female performance in a new scripted series and best ensemble cast in a new scripted series.

Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You is nominated for two awards in the new categories while actors Elle Fanning (The Great) and Jordan Kristine Seamón (We Are Who We Are) are just a few of the nominees up for the best performance in a new scripted series categories.