"Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world," Adam Sandler told the class of 2020, who are graduating in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

Adam Sandler Recalls His Own Boring High School Graduation to Cheer Up 2020 Grads: 'We Need You'

Adam Sandler wants 2020 grads to know it's okay to have a boring graduation.

As thousands of graduates across the country are forced to celebrate their accomplishments at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the actor tweeted an inspiring message to give them a little hope for the future.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020. Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve the respect. Sorry it’s a rough time to be graduating, but you know what I did the night of my high school graduation?" he wrote in the first tweet.

"I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like you’re doing now. Then the fun began. Love you all. Congratulations. Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world. We need you. Love, The Sandman," Sandler, 53, followed up.

?s=20

Dozens of celebrities and notable figures have been sending love to the graduates, who don't get to celebrate their milestone in the usual way.

From John Krasinski on his Some Good News virtual show to Facebook's live ceremony and Good Morning America's commencement speech series, people like Michelle and Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Matthew McConaughey, activist Malala Yousafzai, Jon Stewart, Selena Gomez and more have offered inspiring words across different platforms.

WATCH: Obama Gives Commencement Speech to Class of 2020: 'The World Is Turned Upside Down'

Winfrey appeared in a 5-minute video during Facebook's live event, saying, “I know you may not feel like it, but you are indeed the chosen class for such a time as this, the class of 2020.”

“You’re also a united class, the pandemic class that has the entire world striving to graduate with you,” Winfrey continued. “Of course, this is not the graduation ceremony you envisioned. But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose and vision, passion and energy and hope.”