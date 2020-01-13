Adam Sandler Reacts to His Oscars Snub While Congratulating Waterboy 'Mama' Kathy Bates

Adam Sandler is both relieved and disappointed about this year’s Oscars.

Shortly after the 2020 Academy Award nominations were announced on Monday morning, the actor, 53, responded to being left out of the Best Actor category for his Uncut Gems performance. Along with his reaction to the snub, Sandler gave a shout-out to his former onscreen mom, Kathy Bates.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama,” he wrote on Twitter, referencing his 1998 football comedy The Waterboy.

Bates, 71, scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination this year for her role as a real-life mother in Clint Eastwood‘s drama Richard Jewell. This is the fourth nomination for the actress, who won an Oscar in 1990 for Misery.

Though fans hoped Sandler would be recognized for Best Actor, the category is instead filled by Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood).

Upon its debut in October, Uncut Gems has generated awards buzz for the comedian and his dramatic lead performance.

Speaking with reporters at the time, Sandler said the praise was “nice and sweet,” but he really just wanted to participate in the directors’, brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, unique project.

“I try not to jump into that thought process just because that really wasn’t the goal,” he said at the time of award possibilities. “My goal was these guys wrote a great movie and they’re incredible filmmakers and I just wanted to do as good of a job as I could for them.”

In the thriller, Sandler — best known for comedies like Big Daddy and 50 First Dates, among many others — stars as Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler who gets in over his head after initiating a series of high-stakes gambles.

Sandler — who received nominations from the Independent Spirit Awards and the Gotham Awards but was also shut out at the Golden Globes — previously joked that if he didn’t win an Oscar for Uncut Gems, he would seek revenge in a fittingly hilarious way.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f—ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he said on The Howard Stern Show last month of what would have been his first Academy Award nomination. “That’s how I get them.”

Joker leads this year’s crop of Oscar nominations, which also saw major snubs for stars like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Lupita Nyong’o.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.