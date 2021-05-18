Nothing but Net! Adam Sandler Goes Viral for Joining Pick-Up Basketball Game — Watch

According to sports journalist Anthony Puccio, Adam Sandler is "out here playing pick up [basketball] everyday" in Long Island, New York

Adam Sandler is showing off his skills on the basketball court!

In a pair of videos tweeted by sports journalist Anthony Puccio on Monday, the 54-year-old actor was shown participating in a pick-up basketball game with several other men.

"Friend sent me this video of Adam Sandler hoopin' on Long Island … He's out here playing pick up everyday," Puccio wrote alongside the first clip, which has been viewed over 2.5 million times as of Tuesday morning.

The video racked up tons of impressed comments, including one by former pro basketball player Baron Davis, who currently works as an NBA analyst.

"Adam Sandler is a baller. You want to be on his team in pickup. He throws dimes!!!" Davis, 42, wrote alongside a retweet of the original video.

It's no secret that Sander is a big fan of sports, exploring them in some of his films like Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy and The Benchwarmers.

He has also been spotted sitting courtside with his family at several NBA games over the years and joining pick-up basketball games in various locations, including Santa Monica, California, back in 2018.

The Uncut Gems star —in which he stars alongside newly-inducted Hall of Fame NBA star Kevin Garnett — is also set to star in Hustle as a basketball scout who is fired and on the road to prove himself. Wishing to show he's still got what it takes, he discovers a player abroad and tries to get him to the U.S. to play for the NBA.

LeBron James is involved in the film as a producer along with director Jeremiah Zagar, known for 2018's We the Animals, who will helm the film with a script by A Star Is Born co-writer Will Fetters and Taylor Materne.

Sandler's recent basketball videos are not the first time the star has gone viral as of late. Earlier this month, the actor was turned away at a New York IHOP restaurant by a hostess who told him he would have to wait 30 minutes to get a table.

She posted a video of the moment on TikTok, which blew up and got Sandler's attention. The star tweeted hilariously in response that the only reason he left was because he was told "the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes."

In response, IHOP made May 10 "Milkshake Monday," where guests at all 19 restaurant locations in Long Island (where Sandler was attempting to dine) were able to enjoy bottomless milkshakes from 12 to 8 p.m. ET.