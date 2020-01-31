Adam Sandler Teams Up with Netflix for 4 More Films: 'Our Members Love All Things Sandler'

Adam Sandler’s relationship with Netflix is only just beginning.

The Uncut Gems star has partnered up with the streaming giant for four additional films all produced by his Happy Madison Productions.

Among the four films will be an animated movie that Sandler will reportedly write, produce and star in.

In its announcement on Friday, Netflix said, “Our members love all things Sandler. They have spent a whopping two billion hours watching his films since 2015 — the year that The Ridiculous 6 premieres — proving there’s no such thing as too much Sandler.”

Netflix has already extended its deal with the comedian twice before: first in 2014, Sandler signed on to a four-movie deal with the first film released being The Ridiculous 6.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Shouts Out Adam Sandler After SAG Awards Win: ‘Your Magic Is Real, Buddy’

Image zoom Adam Sandler Noam Galai/Getty

The streaming service extended the deal for four more films in 2017.

Sandler’s next Netflix release will come later this year with the family film Hubie Halloween, which will also star Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Shaquille O’Neal, Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Noah Schnapp and Steve Buscemi.

While not much is known about the film, a casting call posted in May for the film described it as being about “a good-natured but eccentric community volunteer finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night.”

RELATED: Kevin James Is Unrecognizable and Back in Uniform for Adam Sandler’s New Netflix Movie

To date, Sandler’s “most popular” Netflix release was last year’s Murder Mystery, which also starred his friend Jennifer Aniston. Netflix states 83 million households watched the film in its first four weeks on its site.

Sandler’s other Netflix films include The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, and The Week Of. The comedian also released his first stand-up special in 22 years on Netflix last year, called 100% Fresh.