Adam Sandler Jokes He Told Jennifer Aniston to 'Keep Your Mouth Closed' During 'Murder Mystery 2' Kiss

Longtime friends Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite for their third film together in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 11:43 AM
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Adam Sandler is teasing Jennifer Aniston about her onscreen kissing technique.

While the pair spoke with USA Today for an interview about their new movie Murder Mystery 2, Sandler, 56, joked that he told Aniston, 54, "'For God's sake, keep your mouth closed,' " while they filmed kissing scenes together.

"It was so wide!" the comedian and actor joked to the outlet. "Every time, she'd come with a big, wide mouth, and I'd be like, 'Whoa-ho-ho-ho-ho, whoa! What are we doing?' "

Sandler and Aniston, who have been friends since the early 1990s, jokingly recalled elsewhere in the interview that the actress "kicked [Sandler] in the ribs one take" for the new mystery-comedy sequel, which is streaming now on Netflix.

The pair first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) to play a married couple caught in the middle of a whodunnit. Murder Mystery 2 picks up four years later, as Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz try to launch their own private-eye agency as full-time detectives.

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz
Scott Yamano/Netflix

"When he loves you, he loves you deeply and cares for you deeply," Aniston told USA Today about her friendship with Sandler. "So I always feel very taken care of."

The costars further opened up to PEOPLE about their friendship at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where both Aniston and Sandler spoke to their "deep respect" and good sense of humor together.

"Yes, there's trust. We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston told PEOPLE at L.A.'s Regency Village Theatre. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," she said of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

RELATED VIDEO: See Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and More Stars at the Murder Mystery 2 Premiere

Sandler, for his part, recalled thinking the Friends star "was funny as hell" when they first met over breakfast in Los Angeles.

"Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her," he continued, telling PEOPLE: "She's just funny. She's great hanging out with guys, great hanging out with girls, knows what to say, knows how to calm you down."

"But I just remember, anytime I'd be out and I'd see her, I'd be like, 'Oh, there's Aniston,' " he added. "And we'd go over to each other and start laughing."

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming on Netflix now.

Related Articles
Florence Pugh attends MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Florence Pugh Says She 'Most Definitely Abused Myself' to Play 'Midsommar' Character
Chris Pine
Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page Joke About Being Thirsted Over Online: 'We're Into It'
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith on Joining the 'Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Cinematic Universe': It's 'Major'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13846908gg) American actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2023 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 26 Mar 2023; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: James Cameron attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Michelle Rodriguez Told James Cameron He 'Can't' Resurrect Her 'Avatar' Character: 'Overkill'
Kel Mitchell at Spinning Gold premiere
Kel Mitchell Teases 'Good Burger' Sequel, Onscreen Reunion with Kenan Thompson: 'It's So Surreal'
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston's Dating History: From Brad Pitt to Justin Theroux
best streaming services for movies
The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie
Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Joaquin Phoenix Walks New York City Sidewalks in Character While Filming 'Joker' Sequel
Keanu Reeves attends “John Wick: Chapter 4” Los Angeles Premiere
Keanu Reeves Made 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Stunt Performers Customized Shirts Marking Each Onscreen Death
gwyneth paltrow terry sanderson trial
Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Apologizes for Previously Describing Actress as 'King Kong'
Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard
Ron Howard Recalls Watching Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Perform Nude in 'Bold' College Play
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Adam Sandler on His Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston: She 'Knows How to Calm You Down'
Macaulay Culkin and brother Kieran are on hand at Gonzalez y Gonzalez for the opening night party for the musical "Summer of '42."
Kieran Culkin Says He Felt Bad About Brother Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' Fame: 'Poor F---ing Guy'
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'
Jennifer Aniston Had Some Words About Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Aniston Playfully Slams Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the 'Murder Mystery 2' Red Carpet
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Rollout 4/10
Kyra Sedgwick Loved 'Being in Charge' While Directing Husband Kevin Bacon in New Film 'Space Oddity'