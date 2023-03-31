Adam Sandler Jokes He Told Jennifer Aniston to 'Keep Your Mouth Closed' During 'Murder Mystery 2' Kiss

Adam Sandler is teasing Jennifer Aniston about her onscreen kissing technique.

While the pair spoke with USA Today for an interview about their new movie Murder Mystery 2, Sandler, 56, joked that he told Aniston, 54, "'For God's sake, keep your mouth closed,' " while they filmed kissing scenes together.

"It was so wide!" the comedian and actor joked to the outlet. "Every time, she'd come with a big, wide mouth, and I'd be like, 'Whoa-ho-ho-ho-ho, whoa! What are we doing?' "

Sandler and Aniston, who have been friends since the early 1990s, jokingly recalled elsewhere in the interview that the actress "kicked [Sandler] in the ribs one take" for the new mystery-comedy sequel, which is streaming now on Netflix.

The pair first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) to play a married couple caught in the middle of a whodunnit. Murder Mystery 2 picks up four years later, as Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz try to launch their own private-eye agency as full-time detectives.

"When he loves you, he loves you deeply and cares for you deeply," Aniston told USA Today about her friendship with Sandler. "So I always feel very taken care of."

The costars further opened up to PEOPLE about their friendship at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where both Aniston and Sandler spoke to their "deep respect" and good sense of humor together.

"Yes, there's trust. We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston told PEOPLE at L.A.'s Regency Village Theatre. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," she said of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

Sandler, for his part, recalled thinking the Friends star "was funny as hell" when they first met over breakfast in Los Angeles.

"Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her," he continued, telling PEOPLE: "She's just funny. She's great hanging out with guys, great hanging out with girls, knows what to say, knows how to calm you down."

"But I just remember, anytime I'd be out and I'd see her, I'd be like, 'Oh, there's Aniston,' " he added. "And we'd go over to each other and start laughing."

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming on Netflix now.