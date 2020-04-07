Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon Reunite for a New Quarantine Song: 'Don't Touch Grandma'

Image zoom The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon are reminding viewers how to properly social distance when it comes to spending time with grandma.

The Uncut Gems star joined Fallon for an at-home edition of The Tonight Show Monday, where the two debuted their new song “Don’t Touch Grandma,” about how to keep your grandma safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a split-screen video, the two comedians sing the humorous duet while strumming along on their guitars.

“I love my grandma so much, I know she loves me too/ But thanks to the stupid virus, there are some new grandma rules,” the track begins.

As the song goes on, Sandler, 53, and Fallon, 45, offer suggestions as to how to still interact with your elderly relatives while remaining six feet away.

“Don’t touch grandma, leave her alone/You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” the duo sings.

The comedians also recommend using the video-call service, Zoom as a way to safely see grandma.

The two continue, “Don’t touch grandma, keep it to Zoom/ Or learn to play canasta from across the room.”

And while grandmas “want to knit you sweaters and to bake you cookies,” Sandler sings, “you must tell grandma, no touchy, just looky.”

Ending on a positive note, Sandler and Fallon add “when this thing is over, you and she can play.”

“But for now,” the two remind their viewers, “you can smell her grandma smell from six feet away.”

Last week on The Tonight Show, Sandler debuted another one of his quarantine songs, this time shouting out health care workers on the front-lines of the pandemic.

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess / If we get them the supplies that they need,” Sandler sang, before delivering the quarantining punchline: “And I hope they save us soon / ‘Cause I’m really, really sick of my family.”

The Saturday Night Live alum also sang “God bless” the doctors of some of the countries hit hardest by the respiratory virus, including Italy, Spain and China. He then joked about temporarily homeschooling his kids.

