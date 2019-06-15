Longtime pals Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston had to pucker up for their new film Murder Mystery — and Aniston was literally counting down the days before their big scenes!

“She loves it,” Sandler, 52, told the Associated Press in a new interview. “She sends me texts, ‘Nine days til kissing — here it comes.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Get ready,” Aniston, 50, added with a laugh.

However, the actress went on to share that before the cameras started rolling, she made sure Sandler did one very important thing to prepare.

“I did have him learn to oil the beard up a little bit,” she shared.

“Yeah, she wanted me to have a nice, soft beard,” he added.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Sipa/AP Images

When it actually came time to shoot their kissing scenes, Sandler shared that his real-life wife Jackie — who makes a brief cameo in the film playing a “Great Looking Flight Attendant” — was maybe a little too enthusiastic.

“When we kissed, the only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side go, ‘Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder! Deeper!‘ “ he shared. “They [Jackie and the kids] watched the kissing. They love it. They love Aniston, and they want her to have good things and they say, ‘Give her something nice.’ ”

Aniston added, “That was awkward.”

RELATED: Adam Sandler Reveals He Took Same Plane as Jennifer Aniston the Day After Her Emergency Landing

Murder Mystery, which is now streaming on Netflix, is the second film the pair have made together over the years.

In 2011, they both starred in Just Go With It, a romantic comedy about a plastic surgeon, played by Sandler, who pretends to be married to his office manager, played by Aniston, in order to enjoy dating other women — with no strings attached.

In their new Netflix film, the pals play a husband and wife duo who go on a trip to Europe together, and end up getting framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Leon Bennett/Getty

Taking a walk down memory lane, last month Aniston and Sandler appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they opened up about how they first met.

“We met at Jerry’s Deli in 1990-91,” Aniston said, as Sandler explained that she was dating a friend of his at the time. “It was fun. We had breakfast together,” he said.

“We were friends before Friends,” Aniston added. “[We love each other]. We must have been real family in another life.”

Sandler agreed. “We’re so comfortable with each other,” he said. “She knows my family and I know hers.”