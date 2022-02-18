Adam Sandler costars with Utah Jazz player Juancho Hernangómez and Queen Latifah in the LeBron James-produced Netflix movie Hustle, out June 10

Adam Sandler Stars in First Teaser for Basketball Drama Hustle Produced by LeBron James

Adam Sandler is looking to inspire the next great basketball star.

The Uncut Gems actor, 55, stars in the first teaser trailer for Netflix's Hustle, a sports drama about basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, played by Sandler, who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime international athlete (played by real-life Utah Jazz star Juancho Hernangómez) with a troubled past.

According to an official logline, the scout "takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval."

"Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA," the synopsis adds.

In the trailer, Sandler's character asks the hopeful pro athlete, "Let's face it: It's you against you out there. When you walk on that court, you have to think, 'I am the best guy out there.' "

"So let me ask you again: Do you love this game?" he adds.

