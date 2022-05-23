"The biggest reason we Tischies chose the arts is because we literally can't do anything else," Adam Sandler joked in his speech at NYU

Adam Sandler Gives Hilarious Commencement Speech at His Alma Mater, NYU Tisch School of the Arts

Adam Sandler is returning to his roots.

The 55-year-old actor gave a speech during NYU Tisch School of the Arts' commencement ceremony on Thursday, 34 years after his own graduation from the school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After cracking jokes for a couple of minutes, Sandler said of the art-focused goals of himself and this year's grads, "We just want to give our fellow humans an escape from this increasingly psychotic world we live in."

"The biggest reason we Tischies chose the arts is because we literally can't do anything else," he quipped. "What was I gonna do, become an investment banker? I can't even find my wallet three times a week."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Sandler also joked to parents in the audience that they "really messed up," adding, "You might be supporting these kids for a very long time. They are not leaving the nest anytime soon. This is a tough business they chose, but there's still time to talk them out of it."

What a way to go out! Tisch Class of 2022, you did it Credit: NYU Tisch School of the Arts Instagram

The actor and comedian's "two pieces of advice" to parents? "No. 1, somehow slip your kid's headshot to Mr. Martin Scorsese before this event ends," he joked. "He'll love it, I promise. He's probably gonna take the back exit outta here, so make sure you get there before he does."

"And do not take no for an answer. That's how Leo[nardo DiCaprio]'s mom did it," Sandler said.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner and More Attend Bat Mitzvah for Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny

In a TikTok video shared by user @lilah.newkirk, various guests (including Sandler, Aniston and Lautner) posed with a giant Smarties candy package.