Adam Sandler on His Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston: She 'Knows How to Calm You Down'

"We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," Sandler told PEOPLE of first meeting his longtime friend and Murder Mystery 2 costar

By Scott Huver
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on March 29, 2023 04:03 PM
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Adam Sandler knows he can lean on Jennifer Aniston — and vice versa.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Sandler, 56, praised his costar and longtime friend as someone who always "knows what to say" and "knows how to calm you down."

The Saturday Night Live alum also shared a story about his first impression of The Morning Show star, 54, after they first met decades ago.

"We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," said Sandler. "Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her."

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2"
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," the Friends alum shared of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

Aniston also said that she and Sandler simply "trust each other" and "know that we're going to have a good time" when together.

"We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other," the actress said.

Aniston and Sandler first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) to play a married couple caught in the middle of a whodunnit.

Murder Mystery 2 picks up four years later, as Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz try to launch their own private-eye agency as full-time detectives.

The two find themselves in trouble while attending a wedding on a private island when the groom, according to an official description, is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — "making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect."

Sandler told PEOPLE on Tuesday that some of the shooting locations for the film, including at a castle and in Hawaii and "in the middle of Paris," brought on a whirlwind of gratitude for him and Aniston.

"Every day, we had a great time. And between takes, when we hang out at the trailers, I always laugh and have a nice time," he added, joking, "And my dog and Jen get along pretty good."

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming Friday on Netflix.

