Adam Sandler Explains How 'Bed Accident' Led to Having a Black Eye on Good Morning America

"There is nothing cool about this thing," Adam Sandler joked about the injury and the unusual story behind it

Adam Sandler is revealing what caused his black eye that made an appearance on live television.

While promoting his new Netflix basketball drama Hustle, the 55-year-old actor appeared on Good Morning America Monday with an injury on his face. He said, pointing to the mark, "This is something I have to discuss, right?"

Sandler explained, "I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head."

"I refused to acknowledge it," he continued. "I felt blood. I said, 'There's something going on but I gotta sleep.' Kept sleeping and woke up and then...."

Co-host George Stephanopoulos joked, "That is the most elaborate black-eye story I've ever heard." Sandler said with a laugh, "There is nothing cool about this thing."

"It looks so cool. And I'm on the streets of New York, I see people going, 'Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.' I'm like, 'It was a bed accident.' "

In Hustle, Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being an NBA coach. Stanley, however, finds himself stuck traveling the globe, searching for the next unknown talent, often at the expense of spending quality time with his family. He's at odds with his work-life balance and tries to be there for his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah) and their daughter, though his demanding job tends to get in the way.

On the road, Stanley eventually discovers a player in Spain with a troubled background, Bo Cruz (portrayed by real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangómez). The two soon bond over a shared passion for the sport and their families.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle also stars Ben Foster, Heidi Gardner, Robert Duvall, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards and Tobias Harris. LeBron James also serves as a producer through The SpringHill Company.

Back in 2014, Sandler also had a black eye during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with his Blended costar Drew Barrymore. He jokingly blamed the injury on Barrymore at the time, saying it happened backstage before the talk show appearance. Then, in 2015, he had a black eye on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he said he sustained during a pick-up game of basketball at the time.