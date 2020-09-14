Drew Barrymore's new daytime show premiered on Monday with special appearances by some of her closest friends

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Reboot 50 First Dates for 2020 on Her New Daytime Show

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are on their “5,000th date together.”

The actors and friends reunited virtually while revisiting their characters from their film 50 First Dates for Monday's premiere of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 2004 comedy, Sandler, 54, played Henry, who meets and falls in love with Lucy (Barrymore), only to discover she can’t remember anything that happened the day before. Henry embarks on wooing Lucy every single morning in a taped video he makes her to remind her of who he is and what they are to each other.

On her show, Barrymore, 45, woke up in her Lucy costume to find a tape titled "Good Morning, Lucy" which she slid into a VHS player. Appearing on the screen was Sandler as Henry.

“Hi, Lucy, good morning. It’s me, Henry," he said. "We are on, I think, about our 5,000th date together. It’s been great. I’m going to catch you up."

"You have a thing called amnesia, I am your husband. We have a daughter. She’s about 40 now or something like that," Sandler as Henry said. "It’s 2020, and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing."

Image zoom Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Looking at the TV, Barrymore as Lucy said, "Sounds kind of like you’re making this up."

Sandler then broke character, turning his message directly to the actress, saying, "Drew, in all seriousness though, I wanted to just tell you this: I could not be more excited for you. You have your own show now."

"You’re going to make people so happy, every day, every time they see you. You are magic," he continued. "The whole world feels it and I’m lucky that I know you so well."

Smiling, Barrymore said, "I can’t think of any endeavor that I’d ever wanna do without you, Adam, so thanks and I love you."