Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner and More Attend Bat Mitzvah for Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny

Adam Sandler's daughter Sunny had a star-studded guest list at her recent bat mitzvah, including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, Charlie Puth and Halsey

Adam Sandler's younger daughter Sunny had some high-profile guests at her recent bat mitzvah — even aside from her famous dad!

In a TikTok video shared by user @lilah.newkirk, various guests (including Sandler, 55, Aniston and Lautner) are seen posing with a giant Smarties candy package.

"Viral," Sunny commented on Lilah's video, to which the creator replied, "YOUR BAT MITZVAH IS FAMOUS."

Sandler and Aniston are longtime friends and recently wrapped filming the sequel to 2019's Murder Mystery, which broke records when Netflix revealed it had been viewed by over 30 million accounts in the three days after its release.

Murder Mystery follows Sandler's Nick, a New York City cop who finally takes his wife Audrey (Aniston) on a long-promised trip to Europe. On the flight there, they make friends with Luke Evans' wealthy character and he invites the couple to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of an elderly billionaire.

But when the elderly billionaire ends up dead, the unsuspecting couple find themselves on the run after they get framed for his murder.

In September, TV Line reported that the sequel would be "another international adventure full of intrigue and hijinks."

Last month, the Friends alum shared a video to Instagram that featured pictures and clips from her time in France — including a few snaps with Sandler, a stunning clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, a gorgeous view of the Seine and, of course, some behind-the-scenes shots on set.

"Merciiii Paris 🇫🇷 That's a wrap. #MurderMystery2," Aniston wrote in the caption of her April Instagram post.