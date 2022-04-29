Adam Sandler Confirms He's Reuniting with Uncut Gems Directors for New Movie: 'They're Working Hard'
Uncut Gems fans rejoice! Adam Sandler is officially reuniting with Josh and Benny Safdie for their next movie.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this week, Sandler, 55, confirmed the news though declined to offer any further details.
"They're working hard on it," Sandler told EW of the filmmakers. "Their work ethic is bananas. They're always working, always writing, always thinking. I don't know what I can tell you, but it's gonna be very exciting. It's different. But I don't want them to ever say, 'What the hell did you tell him that for?' So I'll just let them talk [about it]."
Uncut Gems is a fast-paced, anxiety-fueled tale of a jeweler and gambler whose life quickly falls apart as he places all he has left on the sale of a rare gem. Sandler starred alongside Julia Fox in the film, which earned him the best male lead 2020 Independent Spirit Award.
Sandler's dramatic turn in the hectic Safdie brothers film brought him critical acclaim. To win the Spirit Award, the actor beat out Robert Pattinson for The Lighthouse, Chris Galust for Give Me Liberty, Kelvin Harrison Jr. for Luce and Matthias Schoenaerts for The Mustang.
Sandler recently wrapped filming for the sequel to his 2019 film, Murder Mystery, with co-star and friend Jennifer Aniston.
"Merciiii Paris 🇫🇷 That's a wrap. #MurderMystery2," Aniston, 53, captioned a sweet Instagram video, which featured pictures and clips from her time in France — including a few snaps with Sandler, a stunning clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, a gorgeous view of the Seine, and, of course, some behind-the-scenes shots on set.