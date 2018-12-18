Best known this time of year for “The Hanukkah Song,” Adam Sandler took a more somber tone on Tuesday to remember the late comedic actor Chris Farley on the 21st anniversary of his death.

Sandler, 52, shared a clip from his Netflix special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, in which he pays tribute to “my friend Chris Farley” with a song.

“The first time I saw him he was sweeter than s—,” Sandler sings. “Plaid jacket and belt too tight, he wasn’t even doing a bit.”

Farley and Sandler became close friends when they worked together on Saturday Night Live in the 90s. Farley left the series in 1995, and died of a drug overdose in 1997.

“On Saturday Night, my man would always deliver, whether he was a Bumblebee Girl or livin’ in a van down by the river,” Sandler continues, referencing some of Farley’s popular characters from the sketch show.

The Big Daddy star goes on to recount how Farley would party hard after shows, and he warned, “We told him, ‘Slow down, you’ll end up like [John] Belushi and [John] Candy.’”

Farley and Sandler in 1996. Bei/REX/Shutterstock

According to Sandler, Farley said, “Those guys are my heroes. That’s all fine and dandy.”

Then on Dec. 18, 1997 — just like Belushi 15 years earlier — Farley died at age 33 of a drug overdose.

“The party came to an end,” Sandler sings. “We flew out to Madison to bury our friend. Nothing was harder than saying goodbye.”

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh comedy special is available now on Netflix.