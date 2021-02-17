Adam Sandler Celebrates Happy Gilmore's 25th Anniversary with an Incredible Golf Shot

The actor proved he’s still got his famous swing after all these years

Adam Sandler still has the Happy Gilmore swing.

The actor celebrated the 25th anniversary of his 1996 film Happy Gilmore on the golf course.

"It's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens. I'm scared," Sandler, 54, said in a video he shared on Twitter.

"Shooter McGavin, this is for you," the comedian said before swinging his golf club in a style reminiscent of the titular character.

As the ball went flying he said, "And I'm not lying to you that is smashed. That went pretty well," adding, "You're dead, Shooter."

The classic film follows Sandler as Happy Gilmore, who dreamed of becoming a professional hockey player only to discover his talent might actually be for playing golf.

When his grandmother is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her, only to make an enemy out of golf pro, Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald).

Ben Stiller, who played a sadistic orderly running the nursing home where Happy's grandmother resides during the film, congratulated Sandler on the anniversary of the film on Twitter.

"That's a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson," Stiller, 55, tweeted. "So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her "golden years."