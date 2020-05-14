"I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on," Adam Sandler said during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Adam Sandler Called Jim Carrey from the Theater During Sonic to 'Tell Him How Funny He Was'

Adam Sandler is a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog!

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, the 53-year-old actor recalled the last movie he went to go see before social distancing measures were put in place.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I saw Jim Carrey's movie, the Sonic. I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theater and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing, too," Sandler told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So I think that was our last big night out: Sonic.”

“I called Carrey from the theater. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on," he revealed. "I didn’t know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw at a movie theater.”

Image zoom Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Carrey plays the evil Dr. Robotnik, who is out to steal Sonic's unique power to achieve world domination

Sonic first opened up over Presidents' Day weekend to break box office records. The film zoomed past industry projections to rake in an estimated $58 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with a total haul of $70 million in its opening weekend.

With its three-day earnings, Sonic — which is based on the popular Sega gaming franchise — now holds the title of the highest opening weekend for a big-screen adaptation of a video game property.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The film's success came after a rather bumpy start. After releasing the first trailer for the film last year, Paramount Pictures had to postpone its release date following a wave of internet ridicule for the initial character animation of the movie's titular hero.

Fans were disapproving of Sonic’s humanoid design, not reminiscent of his look in the video game source material.

Image zoom Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik Paramount Pictures

Originally intended for a Nov. 8, 2019, release date, the film was then delayed three months in order to get the visual effects “just right,” director Jeff Fowler tweeted at the time. Sonic was soon redesigned in a move that now paid off for the studio.

This is the first feature film from Fowler, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2005 for his animated short film Gopher Broke. The director shared his joy in the film’s success, thanking fans for “sticking with” it.

In addition to Carrey, the film stars James Marsden, as well as Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic.