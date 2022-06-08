Adam Sandler plays a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA drama, now streaming on Netflix

Adam Sandler Smiles with Mom Judy on Red Carpet at Philadelphia Screening of New Movie Hustle

Adam Sandler turned his latest red carpet into a mother-son moment.

On Tuesday, the actor, 55, brought his mom Judy to a special screening of his new Netflix movie Hustle held at the Philadelphia Film Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the film takes place.

In Hustle, Sandler plays a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being an NBA coach. He, however, finds himself stuck traveling the globe, searching for the next unknown talent, often at the expense of spending quality time with his family. He's at odds with his work-life balance and tries to be there for his wife (Queen Latifah) and their daughter, though his demanding job tends to get in the way.

On the road, he eventually discovers a player in Spain with a troubled background (portrayed by real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), and the two bond over a shared passion for the sport and their families.

For the Los Angeles premiere of Hustle, hosted June 1 at the Regency Village Theatre, Sandler was joined by his actress wife Jackie Sandler. The pair share two daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13.

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler attend the Netflix World Premiere of "Hustle" at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle also stars Ben Foster, Heidi Gardner, Robert Duvall, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards and Tobias Harris. LeBron James also serves as a producer through The SpringHill Company.

At the Tuesday screening, Sandler told KYW-TV they wanted to make the movie "as Philly as possible." He added, "After I left here, I had no idea about so many things, how beautiful it was, how calm it is on the weekends. Everybody's kind of in a good mood, a lot of together, fun feelings of just good to have kids running around. Restaurants were great. People were great. Great energy."

Sandler, on Monday, explained how he ended up with a black eye this week while promoting Hustle on Good Morning America.

"I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head," he said. "I refused to acknowledge it. I felt blood. I said, 'There's something going on but I gotta sleep.' Kept sleeping and woke up and then...."

Co-host George Stephanopoulos joked, "That is the most elaborate black-eye story I've ever heard." Sandler said with a laugh, "There is nothing cool about this thing."

"It looks so cool. And I'm on the streets of New York, I see people going, 'Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.' I'm like, 'It was a bed accident.' "