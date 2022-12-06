Adam Sandler Reunites with Brendan Fraser 28 Years After 'Airheads' : 'Remember When I Discovered You?'

Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi played aspiring rock stars in the 1994 movie Airheads

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 01:49 PM
Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler Have an Airheads Reunion
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Taylor Hill/WireImage

Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler fondly remember making Airheads as "the best party of all time."

On Tuesday, Variety published its Actors on Actors conversation between Fraser and Sandler, who star in the 2022 films The Whale and Hustle, respectively, as they reminisced about making the 1994 comedy directed by Michael Lehmann (Heathers).

"Remember when I discovered you? You were just a kid," Sandler, 56, jokingly told Fraser, 54. "I stole you from Pauly [Shore] and said, 'Get over here.' "

"Is that how it shook out? Get out of here," Fraser responded.

"I was like, this guy shouldn't just be a caveman — he should be in a band," Sandler told Fraser, referencing the actor's breakout role in 1992's Encino Man, in which he played a caveman named Link.

During the conversation, Sandler claimed that director Lehmann "was very against" casting Fraser in the movie — to the point that Sandler stepped in to ensure Fraser would be in Airheads.

"He was like, 'I don't get it. I don't see the caveman being in the movie,' " Sandler said. "And I just said, 'He can do other s---, man.' "

"I eventually went to [Lehmann's] house at like 4 in the morning, woke him up, and I said, 'Just know Adam Sandler ain't going to be in Airheads unless old Fraser is in it,' " he recalled. "So he changed his little tune."

Image
Snap/Rex USA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Fraser noted that Lehmann "sang a different tune" when he flew to Chicago to meet with Fraser about the film, Sandler joked that the director lied to him.

"He didn't want you. I did, and the rest is pretty good," Sandler said. "You had a good life because of me!"

Fraser recalled finding a physical cassette from their time on the movie with the demo song "Degenerated" that he, Sandler and Steve Buscemi created for their fictional rock band The Lone Rangers in the movie.

Image
Snap/Rex USA

"I took myself very seriously in those days," Fraser said. "I remember watching you actually improvising while on film, which was a big deal. Lehmann would go, 'Just go — go.' And Mitch Dubin shot it: 'How much you have left in the magazine?' 'We got 90 seconds. Okay, Adam, go!' It was thrilling to watch because we take that for granted now that things are digital."

The star of The Whale also recalled hating his long, flowy wig for Airheads because "it took about an hour and a half to do."

"I got my head shellacked right underneath a wig, and then this thing screwed on, and then pins crossed over," the actor said about getting the hairpiece fitted. "It was a form of torture."

Hustle is now streaming on Netflix. The Whale is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Brendan Fraser attends a New York screening of "The Whale"
Brendan Fraser Defends Wearing Prosthetics to Play Obese Man in 'The Whale': 'It Was Accurate'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bei/Shutterstock (5134392a) David Spade, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler 'Black Sheep' Premiere January 29, 1996: Los Angeles, CA David Spade, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler 'Black Sheep' Premiere Photo ® Berliner Studio/BEImages
Adam Sandler Says Performing Song for Chris Farley on Tour Still Makes Him 'So Emotional'
Adam Sandler Admits Negative Billy Madison Reviews 'Stung
Adam Sandler Admits Negative 'Billy Madison' Reviews 'Stung': They Were 'So Harsh'
Actor Brendan Fraser discusses his return to big screen
Brendan Fraser Says His 2003 Alleged Groping Incident Was 'Causing Me Emotional and Personal Distress'
Leland Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Holden Fraser
All About Brendan Fraser's 3 Kids
Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2018 in New York City
Adam Sandler's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Brendan Fraser Shares Heartwarming Story of Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio After Meeting as Teens
Brendan Fraser Shares Heartwarming Story of Reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio After Meeting as Teens
— Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her Babylon Kiss with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her 'Babylon' Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Brendan Fraser Says Sadie Sink's 'Breathtaking' 'The Whale' Performance Made Him 'Constantly' Forget Lines
In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.
Elizabeth Hurley Would 'Love to Work with' Brendan Fraser Again: 'One of My Favorite Costars'
Adam Sandler accepts the Performer Tribute award onstage during The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.
Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Roast Him in Acceptance Speech They Wrote for His Gotham Awards Win
Ke Huy Quan rollout
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Top Prize at Gotham Awards, Danielle Deadwyler Wins for 'Till'
Patrick Dempsey Amy Adams
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Recall Daughters' Princess Phases, Reuniting for Sequel Disenchanted
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
See Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink in Emotional First Trailer for 'The Whale'
When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan Billy Crystal
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now