Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Share Kiss on the Red Carpet as He's Recognized for Uncut Gems Role

Adam Sandler had his wife Jackie Sandler by his side as he was honored at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala this week.

On Wednesday night, the 53-year-old actor was recognized by the board with the best actor award for his performance in his latest movie, Uncut Gems.

Ahead of the evening, Adam and Jackie — who have been married since 2003, and share daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11 — hit the red carpet, posing for photographers with their arms wrapped around one another. They even shared a sweet kiss for the cameras.

The Grown Ups star wore a gray suit and black tie that matched Jackie’s all-black outfit. The actress, 45, opted for a black blouse and slacks, which she paired with black heels.

Adam praised his wife at the event, saying, “My badass wife, she gave me the balls to take the part. I was scared and she said, ‘Go f—— do that and you can do that s—‘ and we rehearsed together all the time.”

RELATED: Adam Sandler’s Wife Joins Him for Uncut Gems Premiere — and Wears a Special Nod to His Character

Image zoom Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler Theo Wargo/WireImage

Image zoom Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She also wore necklace with the name “Howard” on it — a reference to the character her husband plays in Uncut Gems. Jackie had previously worn the necklace at the film’s Los Angeles premiere in December.

The character is one of the most serious roles that Adam has played onscreen. Known for his comedies like Billy Madison, 50 First Dates and the recent Netflix hit, Murder Mystery, Uncut Gems takes the actor down a darker path.

In the film, Adam portrays a New York City jeweler who takes gambling risks bigger than he might be able to handle. Throughout his struggles, he puts his family, career and own life on the line in a series of bets — some of which include working with NBA star Kevin Garnett and artist the Weeknd.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Reacts to Surprise Oscar Buzz for Uncut Gems: ‘That Really Wasn’t the Goal’

The A24 thriller, which comes from the Safdie brothers — also behind dramas like Good Time and Heaven Knows What — premiered to strong reviews at the Telluride Film Festival in August.

Image zoom Uncut Gems Adam Sandler A24

It’s been earning Adam Oscar buzz ever since.

“I think that’s nice and sweet and I’m happy that people like the movie,” he told reporters in October of the reception to his performance. “I try not to jump into that thought process just because that really wasn’t the goal. My goal was these guys wrote a great movie and they’re incredible filmmakers and I just wanted to do as good of a job as I could for them.”

Addressing the challenge of trying something different, Adam said, “I actually kind of consciously thought about how not to do something that I know I’ve done before in the past.”

“When I do my comedies, I work hard at those, they mean a lot to me,” he added. “And when I did this movie, I put the same time in as I always do. I just thought of different things.”

Uncut Gems is in theaters now.