Adam Sandler and Renée Zellweger Score Acting Awards with the National Board of Review

Score one for Adam Sandler and Renée Zellweger!

The duo picked up their first wins of movie awards season with the announcement of the 2020 National Board of Review winners on Tuesday. The NBR awards named Sandler and Zellweger as best actor and actress, with Sandler taking home the prize for his frantic performance in Uncut Gems while Zellweger picked up the trophy for her uncanny portrayal of legend Judy Garland in Judy.

The best film trophy went to Martin Scorsese’s epic The Irishman, which follows Robert De Niro’s mob mafia character from his early twenties to his final years. The Irishman also won the best adapted screenplay category for writer Steven Zaillian.

Scorsese and De Niro, along with costar Al Pacino, will also be honored with the NBR Icon award.

Supporting actor wins went to Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, who’s widely considered a frontrunner for an Oscar nomination, and Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, a slightly surprising name in the mix.

Image zoom Renee Zellweger and Adam Sandler David Hindley/LD Entertainment/R; A24

While Uncut Gems didn’t get the big one, it did pick up a best original screenplay win for writers Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie and Ronald Bronstein.

Rounding out the major winners is Knives Out, which took home the best ensemble award. Rian Johnson’s whodunit dark comedy features Daniel Craig, Toni Colette, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer and more.

The NBR also named its top ten movies of the year, with a surprising few making it into the list.

1917, Dolemite is My Name, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Richard Jewell, Uncut Gems and Waves all made the cut.

The National Board of Review Awards will be presented in New York City on January 8, 2020.