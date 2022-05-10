See Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Inspiring Trailer for Netflix Basketball Drama Hustle

Adam Sandler is putting in the work, on and off the court.

In the first trailer for Hustle, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being an NBA coach.

Stanley, however, finds himself stuck traveling the globe, searching for the next unknown talent, often at the expense of spending quality time with his family. He's at odds with his work-life balance and tries to be there for his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah) and their daughter, though his demanding job tends to get in the way.

"You know, I haven't been home on my daughter's birthday for nine years running," Stanley tells his boss, played by Ben Foster, in the trailer.

On the road, Stanley eventually discovers a streetball player with a troubled background, Bo Cruz (portrayed by real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), in Spain. The two soon bond over a shared passion for the sport and their families.

In another scene, Sandler and Latifah's characters discuss his ambitions. "Being the guy who finds the guy matters in this business. I just wanna make sure I do what's right for the kid," Stanley says. "He's got a daughter to support."

Latifah as Teresa fires back, "You got a daughter to support."

"I love this game," Stanley says during another moment in the trailer. "I live this game."

The inspirational underdog movie, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, also stars Heidi Gardner, Robert Duvall, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards and Tobias Harris. LeBron James also serves as a producer through The SpringHill Company.

A teaser trailer for Hustle debuted in February. An official logline for the film explains that Sandler's character "takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval." The synopsis adds, "Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."