Where It All Began

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler shared a smile at the Los Angeles premiere of their 2011 rom-com, Just Go with It. The project marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship for the pair, who reunite for Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, streaming now.

"There's trust. We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston told PEOPLE at the March 2023 Murder Mystery 2 premiere in L.A. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," she shared of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

Here, a look back at some of their good times together through the years.