Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship in Photos The Murder Mystery stars go way back — and their friendship runs deep. See the pair's cute photos together through the years By Kate Hogan Published on March 31, 2023 03:55 PM 01 of 15 Where It All Began Kevin Mazur/WireImage Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler shared a smile at the Los Angeles premiere of their 2011 rom-com, Just Go with It. The project marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship for the pair, who reunite for Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, streaming now. "There's trust. We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston told PEOPLE at the March 2023 Murder Mystery 2 premiere in L.A. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other." "He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," she shared of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment." Here, a look back at some of their good times together through the years. 02 of 15 To the Point Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty The stars had some fun while promoting Just Go with It on El Hormiguero in Madrid, Spain, in 2011. 03 of 15 Such a Star Steve Granitz/WireImage When Aniston received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, Sandler was among the famous friends who honored her. 04 of 15 Shoulder On Steve Granitz/WireImage After some time apart on-screen, Aniston and Sandler reunited for the 2019 Netflix smash Murder Mystery. They premiered the film in L.A. that summer. 05 of 15 Something to Solve Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in 2019. Steve Granitz/WireImage They continued their Murder Mystery press tour in their signature styles. 06 of 15 Laugh In Randy Holmes via Getty And had a blast on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. 07 of 15 Red Carpet Ready Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Sandler and Aniston got glammed up for the 2019 People's Choice Awards, where they walked the red carpet together. 08 of 15 Big Winners Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty And they won! Together, they hit the stage to accept the comedy movie of 2019 award for Murder Mystery, much to fans' delight. 09 of 15 Back in Action Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Their film was so popular that in 2022, they reunited yet again to film Murder Mystery 2, with Aniston documenting their scenic adventures on Instagram. 10 of 15 Paris Match Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Wrap night came with a tough job: dressing up for a shoot at the Eiffel Tower in Paris! 11 of 15 Funny Faces Jennifer Aniston/Instagram In a 2022 send-off on New Year's Eve, Aniston shared a few glimpses from the Murder Mystery 2 set, like this in-character selfie. 12 of 15 Twice as Nice Jennifer Aniston/instagram Another snap from Paris gave a peek at the Murder Mystery 2 set. 13 of 15 French Twist Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty The film's first 2023 premiere on March 16 brought the costars back to the City of Light. 14 of 15 Staying Connected Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty In N.Y.C. on March 22, they talked up their movie on Good Morning America. 15 of 15 'Til the End Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Emma McIntyre/WireImage At the film's Los Angeles premiere on March 28, Sandler told PEOPLE about his longtime friend, someone who always "knows what to say" and "knows how to calm you down." "We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," said Sandler of the first time they met. "Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her."