Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship in Photos

The Murder Mystery stars go way back — and their friendship runs deep. See the pair's cute photos together through the years

By Kate Hogan
Published on March 31, 2023 03:55 PM
01 of 15

Where It All Began

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attends the premiere of "Just Go With It" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on February 8, 2011 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler shared a smile at the Los Angeles premiere of their 2011 rom-com, Just Go with It. The project marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship for the pair, who reunite for Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, streaming now.

"There's trust. We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston told PEOPLE at the March 2023 Murder Mystery 2 premiere in L.A. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," she shared of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

Here, a look back at some of their good times together through the years.

02 of 15

To the Point

Actors Jennifer Aniston (L) and Adam Sandler (R) attend 'El Hormiguero' Tv show on February 22, 2011 in Madrid, Spain.
Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty

The stars had some fun while promoting Just Go with It on El Hormiguero in Madrid, Spain, in 2011.

03 of 15

Such a Star

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attends the Jennifer Aniston Hollywood Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony on February 22, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
Steve Granitz/WireImage

When Aniston received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, Sandler was among the famous friends who honored her.

04 of 15

Shoulder On

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler arrives at the LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Regency Village Theatre on June 10, 2019 in Westwood, California.
Steve Granitz/WireImage

After some time apart on-screen, Aniston and Sandler reunited for the 2019 Netflix smash Murder Mystery. They premiered the film in L.A. that summer.

05 of 15

Something to Solve

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in 2019. Steve Granitz/WireImage

They continued their Murder Mystery press tour in their signature styles.

06 of 15

Laugh In

ADAM SANDLER, JENNIFER ANISTON, JIMMY KIMMEL
Randy Holmes via Getty

And had a blast on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

07 of 15

Red Carpet Ready

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston pose backstage during the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Sandler and Aniston got glammed up for the 2019 People's Choice Awards, where they walked the red carpet together.

08 of 15

Big Winners

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston accept The Comedy Movie of 2019 award for 'Murder Mystery' on stage during the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

And they won! Together, they hit the stage to accept the comedy movie of 2019 award for Murder Mystery, much to fans' delight.

09 of 15

Back in Action

Murder Mystery 2 Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Their film was so popular that in 2022, they reunited yet again to film Murder Mystery 2, with Aniston documenting their scenic adventures on Instagram.

10 of 15

Paris Match

Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Behind the Scenes of Promo Tour for Murder Mystery 2: ‘Thank You Paris’
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Wrap night came with a tough job: dressing up for a shoot at the Eiffel Tower in Paris!

11 of 15

Funny Faces

Jennifer Aniston Brings the Nostalgia with Adam Sandler Features in 2022 Year in Review
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

In a 2022 send-off on New Year's Eve, Aniston shared a few glimpses from the Murder Mystery 2 set, like this in-character selfie.

12 of 15

Twice as Nice

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston/instagram

Another snap from Paris gave a peek at the Murder Mystery 2 set.

13 of 15

French Twist

Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

The film's first 2023 premiere on March 16 brought the costars back to the City of Light.

14 of 15

Staying Connected

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are guests on Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 on ABC.
Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty

In N.Y.C. on March 22, they talked up their movie on Good Morning America.

15 of 15

'Til the End

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

At the film's Los Angeles premiere on March 28, Sandler told PEOPLE about his longtime friend, someone who always "knows what to say" and "knows how to calm you down."

"We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," said Sandler of the first time they met. "Then I saw her a few more times and I just always ... she made me happy when I'd see her."

