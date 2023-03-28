Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reveal Their Nicknames for Each Other: 'Anaburger' and 'Sandalman'

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston dropped their nicknames for each other while discussing their new Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 10:48 AM
Adam Sandler; Jennifer Aniston
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Longtime friends and Murder Mystery 2 costars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are revealing their nicknames for each other!

During a recent paired interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of the upcoming Netflix sequel, the actors brought out the nicknames "Anaburger" and "Sandalman" as Aniston, 54, asked Sandler, 56, about the "best part of being my onscreen partner" when they costar together.

"Well, you certainly have a way about making life fun on the set. You're caring," Sandler told the actress. "You care about how I'm doing. If I'm enjoying my life. If I'm healthy. You do things to make my beard smell better."

"When we do kissing scenes, you wait to go into the other room to scream 'what the hell was that?' " Sandler jokingly added. "And that's it, that's all I got for you, Anaburger."

"Alright, Sandalman," Aniston responded as they continued with the segment, per ET.

Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

While Aniston promoted Murder Mystery 2 during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Tuesday, she revealed that she does "very much love to take care of" the actor and comedian on set.

"He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry to call you out on national television Adam, but you have to know this," she said, telling Fallon she tends to make Sandler smoothies when they work on film sets together.

"And [Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler]'s like, 'Thanks, it lasted a minute,' " Aniston joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) and both returned for the upcoming sequel Murder Mystery 2.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Sandler Really, Really Wants Jennifer Aniston to Make a Friends Reboot Happen

According to an official synopsis, the film is set four years after the first and follows Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), who "are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island."

"When you meet back up with us, we're not doing that great," Aniston recently told Jimmy Fallon of the film's characters during her Tonight Show appearance. "So we get invited to a wonderful wedding of someone wonderful, we say: 'We need a break, we need a vacation.' And that's where our mistakes happen."

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix March 31.

Related Articles
Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only Event With Donors American Airlines, Mastercard And Merck - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Had 'Been Spending Less Time Together' Before Split: Source
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Honors 'Brilliant' Jennifer Lopez at 'AIR' Premiere: 'Helps Me in Every Conceivable Way'
gerard butler and mike colter
Mike Colter Says 'Plane' Works Because of Chemistry with Gerard Butler: 'He Was Really Dialed In'
Dermot Mulroney makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show
Dermot Mulroney Says He Feels Like He's in the 'Popular Crowd' After 'Scream VI' Role
Drew Barrymore Ever After Reunion
Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'Ever After' Costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds 25 Years Later
Chris Pine Says He’d Do ‘Princess Diaries 3’ but with a More ‘Low-Profile Hair Helmet’: ‘I’m Here for It
Chris Pine Says He's 'Here' to Return for 'Princess Diaries 3' — But with Different Hair
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
What's at Stake in Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce: From Real Estate to Her Net Worth of $430M
MEAN GIRLS, Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams Says She'd Return for 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'We'll See How It All Shakes Out'
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon 'Upset' Over Jim Toth Breakup: 'She Never Saw Herself Getting Another Divorce' (Source)
James Hong, Katie Phang
James Hong Brings MSNBC's Katie Phang to Tears in Touching Interview: Your Father 'Would Be Very Proud'
Busy Philipps Shades Gwyneth's Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Busy Philipps Pokes Fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Malibu, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Los Angeles, - Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving a three hour lunch at Nobu with British environmentalist and heir to the Rothschild fortune, David Mayer de Rothschild on Thursday. Jolie and David were seen walking out of Nobu and appeared engrossed in conversation as they headed to their cars. The actress wore a chic black dress with cutouts on the side. The Rothschilds began establishing their banking dynasty in Europe in the 1700s and have remained one of the wealthiest families in the world said to be worth over $500 Billion Dollars according to Forbes. Emma Watson was also at the popular eatery at the same time as Angelina Jolie and could be seen walking past Jolie's lunch date, David de Mayer Rothschild. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, David Mayer de Rothschild BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie Spotted on Lunch Outing with Billionaire Environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Lady Gaga is seen filming "The Joker 2" in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Lady Gaga Films Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel as Harley Quinn in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Stand to Testify in Civil Trial About 2016 Ski Crash: Watch
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Sam Neill Jurassic Park - 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Amblin/Universal USA Scene Still Scifi Jurassic Park
Sam Neill Recalls How 'Jurassic Park' Cast 'Came Very Close' to Dying When Hurricane Hit Set