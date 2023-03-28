Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reveal Their Nicknames for Each Other: 'Anaburger' and 'Sandalman'

Longtime friends and Murder Mystery 2 costars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are revealing their nicknames for each other!

During a recent paired interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of the upcoming Netflix sequel, the actors brought out the nicknames "Anaburger" and "Sandalman" as Aniston, 54, asked Sandler, 56, about the "best part of being my onscreen partner" when they costar together.

"Well, you certainly have a way about making life fun on the set. You're caring," Sandler told the actress. "You care about how I'm doing. If I'm enjoying my life. If I'm healthy. You do things to make my beard smell better."

"When we do kissing scenes, you wait to go into the other room to scream 'what the hell was that?' " Sandler jokingly added. "And that's it, that's all I got for you, Anaburger."

"Alright, Sandalman," Aniston responded as they continued with the segment, per ET.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

While Aniston promoted Murder Mystery 2 during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Tuesday, she revealed that she does "very much love to take care of" the actor and comedian on set.

"He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry to call you out on national television Adam, but you have to know this," she said, telling Fallon she tends to make Sandler smoothies when they work on film sets together.

"And [Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler]'s like, 'Thanks, it lasted a minute,' " Aniston joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) before reuniting for Netflix's original Murder Mystery (2019) and both returned for the upcoming sequel Murder Mystery 2.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Sandler Really, Really Wants Jennifer Aniston to Make a Friends Reboot Happen

According to an official synopsis, the film is set four years after the first and follows Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), who "are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island."

"When you meet back up with us, we're not doing that great," Aniston recently told Jimmy Fallon of the film's characters during her Tonight Show appearance. "So we get invited to a wonderful wedding of someone wonderful, we say: 'We need a break, we need a vacation.' And that's where our mistakes happen."

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix March 31.