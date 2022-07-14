Adam Sandler and His Family Team with Netflix to Make a Bat Mitzvah Movie

Adam Sandler's company will produce an adaptation of You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah

Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler and their daughters are set to star in a bat mitzvah-themed movie at Netflix.

The streaming service and production company is adapting author Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! into a feature film, Variety reported Wednesday. Sandler, 55, will both star in the film alongside Jackie, 47, and his daughters Sunny, 13, and Sadie, 16, and produce the movie through his company Happy Madison.

Idina Menzel, who co-starred with Sandler in 2019's Uncut Gems, will also appear in the movie, as well as incoming second-year Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzmán, who worked with Sandler on 2002's Punch-Drunk Love, according to Variety.

"A girl's bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life," reads Netflix's official logline for the film, according to Variety.

The upcoming movie will take place in the present-day, although the novel is set in the early 200s, Variety reported. You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! has already entered production, according to Variety. Sammi Cohen, who directed Hulu's Crush earlier in 2022, will serve as director, with screenwriter Alison Peck adapting Rosenbloom's novel.

The film is the latest in Netflix's ongoing partnership with Sandler and Happy Madison; in 2020, the two companies extended an original 2014 deal to make four more movies. Happy Madison's Netflix movies that stemmed from the deal have included Hustle, The Ridiculous Six, Hubie Halloween and Sandler's 2018 comedy special 100% Fresh, according to Deadline.

Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler

The cast for You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! also includes Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe, Zaara Kuttemperoor and Ivory Baker, according to Variety, which noted that Netflix has not announced who will play what characters from the original novel.

